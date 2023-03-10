<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Docutech, a First American Company, Named One of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in Mortgage by HousingWire Magazine

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Docutech, a First American company and the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment technology, announced today it has been recognized by HousingWire Magazine as a 2023 HWTech100 Mortgage Award winner, marking the seventh consecutive year the company has earned the honor. Tech100 Mortgage winners are companies that are revolutionizing the mortgage process, from origination to closing to servicing and secondary markets.

“At Docutech, our mission is to transform the mortgage lending industry by providing an end-to-end digital experience for borrowers, while increasing efficiency and maintaining compliance,” said Emily Shapiro, president at Docutech. “Leveraging our proprietary automation and eClosing technologies, we help lenders reduce the time-to-closing with an efficient workflow and, in turn, enhance the borrower experience.”

Docutech provides a one-stop-shop for lenders to stay compliant, streamline the signing process and achieve their business goals. Its comprehensive platform combines proprietary technology and robust compliance controls with superior service to help lenders navigate and succeed in today’s challenging market conditions.

About Docutech

Docutech, a part of the First American family of companies, provides an end-to-end integrated digital mortgage experience that enables lenders to accelerate the real estate closing process. The company digitizes and streamlines the creation, delivery, execution and perfection of mortgage documents. Docutech sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. For more information, visit the company’s website at docutech.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Marcus Ginnaty

Docutech, A First American Company

(714) 250-3298

