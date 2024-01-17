Docubee Launches New Collaborate Product Platform

Docubee Streamlines Collaboration and Negotiation Processes in All-in-One Contract Automation Product

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelligent contract automation platform, Docubee, is making contract edits and approvals even easier with its new Collaborate function. Now, contract reviewers can easily make edits, comments, or redline using Docubee’s intelligent contract automation product.





Docubee has already streamlined the entire contract lifecycle, including the way businesses create, manage, sign, and track digital contracts, and now it has added collaboration to its tool stack. The new module allows internal and external reviewers to easily view, edit, and redline contracts collaboratively and in real-time.

“The Collaborate module eliminates the typical back-and-forth that comes with contract negotiations, and makes the redline process straightforward and secure,” said Steve Wilson, President at Docubee. “Docubee users benefit from the seamless experience with a simplified contract lifecycle that translates to faster close rates.”

Collaborate’s easy-to-use, Word-like interface streamlines internal cross-team collaboration, enabling commenting, editing, and redlining; as well as negotiation with external users who can view and add suggestions in real-time. In addition, Docubee’s product platform provides a secure environment that surpasses commonly used collaboration tools like Google Docs, Word, and other plain document editing tools shared through email.

Key Collaborate features include:

Word-like interface for easy adoption.

Real-time editing complete with suggestions, redlining, edits, and comments.

User permission control complete with view-only, suggest, or edit settings.

Ability to set customizable, multi-stage processes that are scalable and flexible based on user needs.

Quick insights into contract status with the ability to see whether participants have viewed, taken action, or signed.

The simplicity of the user interface, which resembles Word, also allows stakeholders to learn and utilize Collaborate with minimal training. Its flexible functionality enhances any contract process, and it easily scales with team or law firm growth.

Collaborate is a part of the Docubee all-in-one contract automation platform which consists of five other key solutions:

Gather : Collecting information to incorporate into contracts and agreements.

: Collecting information to incorporate into contracts and agreements. Generate : Creating contracts swiftly through templates, artificial intelligence (AI), or by creating and editing from scratch.

: Creating contracts swiftly through templates, artificial intelligence (AI), or by creating and editing from scratch. Share : Routing contracts seamlessly for editing, review, and approval.

: Routing contracts seamlessly for editing, review, and approval. Sign : Capturing secure, compliant, and legally binding signatures on any device.

: Capturing secure, compliant, and legally binding signatures on any device. Integrate: Connecting to the systems teams use daily or building Docubee’s tools into native applications using APIs.

For more information about Docubee and its full offering of intelligent contract automation solutions, visit www.docubee.com/products.

About Docubee

Docubee, an Accusoft brand, is an intelligent contract automation platform that lets businesses create, manage, sign, and track digital contracts in one secure platform. Docubee powers contracts by enabling users to gather vital customer data, create contracts using tools like generative AI or pre-built templates, and connect pieces of the process with dynamic workflows. Users can integrate Docubee with their existing site or platform via the API or connect to thousands of apps and CRMs using native and webhook-powered integrations. For more information, visit docubee.com.

