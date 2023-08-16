Doctible Ranked on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies List, Four Years Running

Inc. 5000 2023 Recognizes Doctible’s Three-Year Revenue Growth Among Fastest Growing Companies





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS—Inc. Magazine announced that Doctible, a leading patient engagement software for healthcare practices, has again ranked on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Doctible celebrates its fourth consecutive year on the list, at No. 3884, underscored by its impressive revenue growth. Previously, in 2022, it was awarded No. 2685 with a three-year revenue growth of 210 percent.

“Being recognized for the fourth year in a row on such a prestigious list is certainly a reason to celebrate,” said Ajit Viswanathan, Doctible’s co-founder and CEO. “Our main priority is to empower the growth of our customers by making their lives easier every day.”

Doctible President Kyle Flowers added, “Our incredible team demonstrates drive, positivity, and determination to consistently achieve our goals. It is because of each of them that we experience this great success. Continued growth for Doctible means that our customers and employees feel supported and are experiencing growth themselves.”

Doctible’s continued success can be attributed to its comprehensive suite of modern solutions designed to streamline practice operations. One of its most innovative features, EasyFill – an automated digital waitlist tool that efficiently fills last-minute cancellations – has helped practices fill canceled appointments in minutes, recovering thousands in potentially lost revenue. This, along with other features like the Patient Communicator, Smart Scheduler, and Traffic Alerts, empowers healthcare practices to save time, increase revenue, and elevate patient care.

The Inc. 5000 list is renowned for spotlighting the nation’s most successful independent small businesses. Many familiar brands—like Intuit, Patagonia, Microsoft, Under Armour, and Zappos—gained national recognition by earning a spot on the company’s prestigious list.

The firms featured on the 2023 Inc. 5000 not only dominated their individual markets but also showcased an impressive ability to maintain momentum. Drawing strength from previous years’ obstacles, they’ve marked yet another year of impressive adaptability and growth. This year’s top 5000 companies boasted an average median three-year growth rate of an astonishing 2,238 percent. In total, the 2023 Inc. 5000 companies added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For a comprehensive view of the Inc. 5000 results, including detailed company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, location, and other criteria, visit inc.com/inc5000. The top 5000 companies are also featured in the September issue of Inc. Magazine, available on newsstands starting Wednesday, August 23.

About Doctible



Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Doctible’s mission is to help healthcare practices deliver care more efficiently. Its leading patient engagement and practice management tools—like the Patient Communicator, Smart Scheduler, EasyFill, and more—enable practices to enhance communication, streamline appointments, and easily manage patient flow. As the healthcare industry evolves, thousands of healthcare practices nationwide trust Doctible for its innovative approach to patient-centric solutions.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Sarah Johnson



Sarah.Johnson@doctible.com