Doctible Named Category Leader on Capterra’s 2023 Dental Software Shortlist

High User Satisfaction Places Doctible as a Favorite in Dental Software Solutions





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SaaS–Doctible is proud to announce that it has been named No. 1 on Capterra’s Emerging Favorites in its Dental Software Shortlist. Capterra is a free online service that helps organizations find the right software solution for their needs. Capterra’s Emerging Favorites category highlights newer, innovative products that rate highly in customer satisfaction. Doctible’s high ratings, scoring 49 out of 50 possible points, emphasize its value to dental practices nationwide.

With Doctible’s versatile platform, dental practices are able to exceed their operational goals and provide exceptional patient experiences. It offers a comprehensive suite of solutions to help dental practices grow and streamline their operations. Its patient engagement features — digital forms, two-way texting, online scheduling, web chat, and automated waitlists — create seamless patient-practice interactions and improve practice performance.

“We are honored to be recognized again as a leading provider of software for dental practices,” said Kyle Flowers, Doctible’s President. “Our commitment to our customers is unwavering, and receiving recognition like this reinforces our confidence that our purpose-built solutions bring great value by modernizing dental practices across the country. We will continue to leverage our customer obsession to deliver high levels of performance, satisfaction, support, and solutions that help dental practices succeed.”

Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the dental software space that offer the most popular solutions. The 2023 Dental Software Shortlist report is available at capterra.com/dental-software/shortlist.

Capterra Shortlist reports constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Capterra or its affiliates.

About Doctible



Founded in 2014, Doctible exists to help healthcare practices deliver care more efficiently. Consistently recognized as a leading dental software provider, Doctible revolutionizes practice operations with a comprehensive suite of modern solutions. The innovative platform merges traditional functions like appointment reminders and online scheduling with unique features such as automated digital waitlists—EasyFill—and Traffic Alerts, enabling practices to save time, increase revenue, and enhance patient care.

In an evolving industry, Doctible stands as a trusted partner to thousands of healthcare practices nationwide, emphasizing the critical role of efficient, patient-centric services. For more information, visit Doctible.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Sarah Johnson



Sarah.johnson@doctible.com