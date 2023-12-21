Doctible Awarded as a High Performer in Three Categories in G2’s 2024 Winter Reports

Doctible Earns Three G2 Badges for Excellence in Patient Engagement Software





SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Doctible, a leader in healthcare patient engagement software, has once again solidified its reputation for excellence in healthcare technology. The company is proud to announce its achievement of three prestigious badges from G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace.

These badges, awarded in the High Performer category, underscore Doctible’s commitment to delivering top-tier patient engagement solutions. The badges were awarded as follows:

Patient Engagement showcases Doctible’s outstanding performance helping practices with patient communication and satisfaction.

showcases Doctible’s outstanding performance helping practices with patient communication and satisfaction. Americas Regional Grid Report recognizes Doctible’s exceptional service and support of practices nationwide.

recognizes Doctible’s exceptional service and support of practices nationwide. Small-Business Grid Report highlights Doctible’s positive impact on local and neighborhood practices.

This recognition is based on Doctible’s high customer satisfaction scores and growing influence in the market. Primarily serving business professionals, Doctible’s reviews reflect its dedication to quality and innovation. Users consistently rated Doctible 5 stars, expressing belief in the company’s direction and their likelihood to recommend Doctible to others.

Doctible is recognized for its EHR integration, patient satisfaction management, and engagement measuring capabilities. Another standout aspect is its automated communication tools, offering text, email, and chat options that facilitate smooth patient engagement and streamlined operations. Additionally, Doctible’s Review Generator tool helps gather positive feedback and manage online presence.

“We are honored to receive these badges from G2, which affirm our dedication to revolutionizing patient engagement in healthcare,” said Kyle Flowers, President and General Manager of Doctible. “Our goal has always been to empower healthcare providers with tools to enhance the full patient experience while optimizing practice efficiency. These awards are a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence.”

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace, used by over 90 million people, including Fortune 500 companies. It offers user reviews across more than 145,000 products and services in over 2,100 categories, providing essential insights for software decisions. Doctible’s achievement in these reports marks a significant milestone in its journey towards innovation and customer satisfaction in healthcare technology.

About Doctible

Founded in 2014, Doctible is a pioneer in healthcare practice efficiency and patient engagement. Its comprehensive suite of tools optimize practice operations and enhance patient care. Doctible continues to innovate healthcare technology, consistently evolving to meet the dynamic needs of modern healthcare practices. Learn more at Doctible.com.

Contacts

Sarah Johnson



sarah.johnson@PracticeTek.com