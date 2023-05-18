Dock Stops Over USD$50m a Month in Fraud for its Customers Using FICO Technology

Brazilian fintech platform wins FICO® Decisions Award for Fraud Management

Highlights:

Dock is using FICO fraud prevention technologies to protect 250 companies

Dock is analyzing 5 billion transactions a year

The use of FICO® Customer Communication Services (CCS) is helping Dock to stop even more fraudulent transactions a month

Dock won a 2023 FICO® Decisions Award for Fraud Management

Dock, a global technological platform for financial services, is using FICO fraud prevention technologies to stop more than USD$50 million a month in fraudulent transactions for its clients. The innovative pay-as-you-go solution allows Dock’s clients, including banks, fintechs, and retailers, to intercept fraudulent transactions and protect their operations, while also improving the user experience.

The fraud prevention solution is based on FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager and FICO® Customer Communication Services (CCS). Dock began implementing Falcon Fraud Manager in 2019 and added CCS in 2020. By using CCS, Dock automates omnichannel communication with its customers to deliver faster communication, resulting in lower operational costs, improved customer loyalty, and significant increases in revenue for its clients. Currently, Dock has 250 clients that use FICO technologies to fight fraud.

“Our customers are seeing a significant improvement in cashflow, due to the reduction in operating costs when transactions are denied due to fraud,” said Armando Junior, director of risk at Dock. “For every one Brazilian Real spent on FICO CCS, our customers save approximately 39 BRL in fraud and authorize 167 BRL in legitimate transactions.”

Detecting Fraud in a Digital Banking Boom

Latin America is a high-growth market for financial services and grew significantly over the Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 100 million people in the region adopting digital banking according to industry analysts. This gave scammers a larger audience and new vulnerabilities to exploit.

“At Dock, we’re committed to leveraging the latest technologies to help our clients stay ahead of fraudsters and protect their bottom line,” said Junior. “Every month, we analyze about 400 million transactions and treat more than 1 million cases of suspected fraud. By detecting over USD$50 million in fraud each month, our solution is delivering tangible value to lenders and helping to secure the financial system for all.”

Dock introduced FICO CCS for Fraud in 2020 to combine the speed of fraud prevention with prompt and efficient customer communication.

FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager which protects more than 2.6 billion cards worldwide flags the transactions as fraudulent and the customer can inform their lender using FICO® CCS when they didn’t perform the transaction.

Digio Enhances Fraud Communication

One of Dock’s customers, a digital bank called Digio, has seen a big improvement in engagement rates since introducing FICO CCS. Previously, when the bank called customers the average response rate was 25 percent. However, with the implementation of new SMS and email techniques through CCS, the engagement rate has risen to 67 percent, surpassing the current market average of 40 percent.

In addition to these metrics, the volume of transactions processed is much higher than the old manual approach, where it would be necessary to have an average of 60 operators handling alerts daily. By using FICO CCS, it’s possible to automate most of the work which was previously done manually and save significant operational costs.

The use of real-time omnichannel transaction confirmation has also delivered a fraud detection rate of 60 percent for Digio, twice as high as when they first started leveraging FICO CCS.

“The implementation of FICO CCS has significantly boosted the number of fraud cases that Dock is able to prevent for its customers, in conjunction with Falcon Fraud Manager,” said Pablo Morales, FICO’s managing director of global partner and alliances in Latin America. “By leveraging FICO CCS, we can stay ahead of the latest market trends and challenges facing our partners and their customers. This allows us to develop and refine our technology to address specific needs, such as real-time payment fraud in Brazil using the PIX platform. Working closely with Dock, we were able to deliver a comprehensive solution that provides exceptional value to their customers.”

“Dock’s innovative pay-as-you-go fraud prevention solution, built on FICO technologies, is transforming the way lenders approach fraud detection,” said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. “By combining advanced analytics with real-time communication, lenders can detect and prevent fraud quickly and effectively, while providing a seamless customer experience.”

For its achievements, Dock won a 2023 FICO® Decisions Award for Fraud Management.

“The judging panel was impressed by the solution delivered by Dock, which was a very innovative business model by a partner that delivered significant benefits,” said Douglas Blakey, editor, Retail Banker International and one of the FICO Decisions Awards judges. “Fraud is a pervasive threat in the financial industry, but with Dock’s solution, lenders can rest assured that they’re taking proactive steps to mitigate risk.”

About Dock

Dock is the leading payments and digital banking enabler in Latin America. Always a first mover and pioneer in the markets it operates, Dock has been the main engine behind the acceleration of digital financial services adoption in the region, having launched next-gen issuer processing in 2015 to power the nascent fintech and neobank market in Brazil, and gone to market in 2018 with what today has become the largest BaaS operation in LatAm, powering fintechs and embedded finance initiatives from large corporations of a diverse set of industries.

These innovations have accelerated the company’s mission and purpose to democratize access to financial services, promoting the inclusion of millions of unbanked and underbanked people into the financial system throughout the region. Through its open API and cloud-native platform, Dock delivers best-in-class solutions enabling approximately 300 clients to offer unique user experiences in their payments, credit and digital banking offerings and powering 70 million active end users throughout the region.

About the FICO® Decisions Awards

The FICO Decisions Awards recognize organizations that are achieving remarkable success using FICO solutions. A panel of independent judges with deep industry expertise evaluates nominations based upon measurable improvement in key metrics; demonstrated use of best practices; project scale, depth and breadth; and innovative uses of technology. The 2023 judges are:

The winners of the FICO Decisions Awards will be spotlighted at and win tickets to FICO® World 2023, May 16 – May 19 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics, AI and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at www.fico.com.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

