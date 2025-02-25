Dock Health Partners with Stedi, Inc., to Incorporate Seamless Eligibility Checks into Productivity Ecosystem, Driving Efficiency and Financial Performance

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dock Health, the leading healthcare productivity platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Stedi, Inc., a leader in automated eligibility verification, to streamline insurance eligibility checks and reduce administrative friction for Dock customers. This collaboration ensures that healthcare organizations using Dock Health can seamlessly verify patient eligibility within their existing workflows, eliminating manual processes and accelerating revenue cycle efficiency.

“The integration of Stedi’s real-time eligibility verification within Dock Health’s productivity platform is a game-changer for healthcare operations,” said Michael Docktor, MD, CEO and co-founder of Dock Health. “By ensuring accurate patient data upfront in the referral process, healthcare teams can eliminate guesswork, reduce administrative back-and-forth, and streamline scheduling with the recipient. This not only saves valuable time, but also empowers teams to make informed decisions automating the right workflows, accelerating patient access to care, and improving the entire patient intake experience from start to finish.”

Stedi sets a new standard for eligibility verification by delivering faster, more accurate, and API-driven eligibility checks and insurance verification. Unlike competitors that rely on batch processing or outdated clearinghouse models, Stedi’s real-time eligibility API ensures instant, structured data retrieval, reducing errors and eliminating manual follow-ups. With reliable API infrastructure, payer-specific intelligence, and seamless integration capabilities, Stedi provides healthcare organizations with clean, reliable, and actionable eligibility data that accelerates scheduling, reduces claim denials, and optimizes revenue cycle workflows.

“Partnering with Dock Health allows us to bring Stedi’s eligibility verification technology directly into the workflows where it matters most,” said Zack Kanter, Founder & CEO at Stedi. “With this integration, healthcare teams can quickly confirm insurance coverage and prevent revenue leakage without adding extra steps to their day.”

Driving Smarter Productivity in Healthcare

Dock Health customers can now access Stedi’s eligibility verification as a value-added service, available within the Dock Health platform.

Eliminating Manual Work & Reducing Errors: Traditionally, eligibility verification requires manual data entry, phone calls, and navigating payer websites, introducing inefficiencies and the potential for errors. By integrating Stedi into Dock Health, healthcare teams can automate this process, eliminate repetitive work, and ensure accuracy of insurance validation.

Faster Revenue Cycle & Fewer Claim Denials: One of the leading causes of claim denials and payment delays is inaccurate or missing eligibility information. Dock Health's partnership with Stedi empowers revenue cycle teams to proactively verify coverage and address issues upfront preventing costly rework and rejected claims.

Deployment-Ready & Seamlessly Integrated: As an element of Dock Health's suite of deployment-ready solutions, Stedi's eligibility verification tool requires no complex IT setup or additional software allowing healthcare teams to immediately enhance their financial workflows without disrupting existing processes.

Making Eligibility Checks Easier, Automated

“Eligibility verification is one of the most time-consuming administrative burdens in healthcare, yet it’s critical to revenue cycle success,” said Docktor. “By integrating Stedi’s automated eligibility checks into Dock Health’s productivity platform, we are giving healthcare teams the ability to validate insurance coverage instantly without disrupting their workflow. This means fewer claim denials, reduced administrative workload, and faster patient processing from onboarding to referral management to procedure scheduling.”

Working with the Dock Crew, qualifying customers can experience Dock Eligibility, powered by Stedi, Inc., within their instance to deliver more highly reliable care.

How It Works

Dock builds robust workflows to support a variety of patient processes from referral management to procedure scheduling and new patient onboarding. Traditionally, a Dock SmartFlow would assign the manual task of verifying insurance to a care team member. With Stedi, Dock can now automate that process, saving the team time, ensuring complete and up-to-date information, and streamlining the workflow to create highly-reliable, efficient operational workflows.

“By integrating Stedi’s automated eligibility checks directly within Dock Health’s productivity platform, we’re enabling healthcare teams to seamlessly exchange clean claim data between referrers and recipients,” said Kanter. “This means fewer errors, reduced administrative burden, and a smoother path to reimbursement allowing providers to focus on delivering quality care rather than chasing paperwork.”

Immediate and Downstream Impacts of the Dock Health-Stedi Partnership

By integrating automated eligibility verification into Dock Health’s productivity platform, referral and scheduling processes become more efficient, yet healthcare teams can eliminate so many additional impacts from inefficiencies to errors and even accelerated financial performance.

Automates manual work No more time-consuming phone calls to insurance providers, long hold times, or back-and-forth with payers Staff can instantly check eligibility without disrupting workflow, saving hours of administrative work per week

Reduces Claim Denials and Payment Delays 40% of claim denials are due to eligibility and registration errors – Stedi ensures accurate patient coverage verification before services are provided Healthcare teams can address coverage gaps proactively instead of dealing with rejected claims after the fact

Expedites Patient Intake & Onboarding Patients aren’t left waiting while staff manually confirm coverage, as eligibility checks happen instantly, reducing delays in scheduling and care Practices can streamline pre-visit workflows, ensuring patients are ready for treatment without insurance complications

Prevents Revenue Leakage & Lost Reimbursements Inaccurate eligibility verification leads to missed reimbursements, rejected claims, and costly rework Automating this process ensures revenue integrity and improves cash flow

Reduces Staff Workload & Burnout Administrative teams spend countless hours managing eligibility manually leading to burnout and inefficiencies By automating eligibility verification, Dock Health frees up staff to focus on higher-value tasks

Enhances Financial Forecasting & Operational Efficiency Practices gain real-time insights into insurance coverage trends, helping with financial planning and payer strategy Ensures faster revenue cycle workflows, allowing billing teams to process claims with higher accuracy and fewer delays



The Bottom Line: Less Admin, More Care

By eliminating manual insurance verification calls, reducing errors, and automating critical workflows, Dock Health and Stedi are helping healthcare teams save time, reduce denials, improve revenue collection, and optimize operational efficiency.

Learn more about how Dock Health is transforming healthcare productivity at www.dock.health.

About Dock Health

Dock Health is the only foundationally HIPAA-compliant productivity platform purpose-built for healthcare. HITRUST-certified and spun out of Boston Children’s Hospital, Dock empowers teams to streamline workflows, enhance task collaboration, and improve operational efficiency. Committed to driving innovation in healthcare, Dock Health delivers solutions that enable organizations to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional care. Dock Health’s suite of productivity tools drive interoperability, workforce enablement, organizational performance and improved patient outcomes. Dock serves hundreds of healthcare teams in every specialty, care setting and modality. Pioneering a layer of healthcare accountability, Dock is a KidsX and Cedars Sinai accelerator graduate and was recently accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program Learn more at www.dock.health, YouTube, LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Stedi, Inc.

Stedi is an API-first clearinghouse that enables healthcare organizations to automate transactions with thousands of medical and dental payers. Stedi’s developer-friendly APIs can be integrated into any revenue cycle management system, EMR/EHR solution, or practice management system in minutes, enabling builders to streamline eligibility and benefit verification workflows and process claims, claim statuses, and remits from payers. With Stedi’s built-in payer redundancy, reliable API infrastructure, and streamlined support model, Stedi offers customers of all sizes the reliability and responsiveness they expect from their clearinghouse provider. You can learn more about Stedi at www.stedi.com, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter), and view our list of payers here.

Dock Health: Jen Asbury, (303) 241-3126, jasbury@dock.health

Stedi: David Kanter, (332) 378-5040, dkanter@stedi.com