Dock Health Expands Productivity Platform with Ready-to-Deploy Solutions to Meet Healthcare’s Growing Operational Demands

“For too long, healthcare has lacked a true productivity layer – one that automates, optimizes, and simplifies the administrative backbone of care delivery,” said Michael Docktor, MD, CEO and co-founder, Dock Health. “Dock Health is changing that reality, providing healthcare teams with AI-powered solutions that eliminate friction, reduce administrative burden, and accelerate the speed of care without adding complexity or requiring extensive IT lift.”

A Productivity Platform Purpose-Built for Healthcare

Dock Health is not another EHR, CRM, or billing platform, but rather an essential productivity layer that integrates across healthcare operations, ensuring the right work happens at the right time.

Dock Health’s rapidly expanding platform includes:

Task Collaboration & Intelligent Automation – Keep teams aligned with AI-driven task prioritization, automated follow-ups, and seamless workflow execution.

– Keep teams aligned with AI-driven task prioritization, automated follow-ups, and seamless workflow execution. AI-Powered Dock Intelligence – Generate real-time summaries, effortlessly sync with the EHR and communicate with colleagues and coming soon, surface hidden tasks in clinical documentation with intelligent task discovery.

– Generate real-time summaries, effortlessly sync with the EHR and communicate with colleagues and coming soon, surface hidden tasks in clinical documentation with intelligent task discovery. Seamless EHR & Tech Integrations – Turnkey integrations with Epic, Oracle Health, athenahealth, and more, allowing administrative and clinical systems and teams to live in sync.

– Turnkey integrations with Epic, Oracle Health, athenahealth, and more, allowing administrative and clinical systems and teams to live in sync. Dock Forms – Digitize patient intake, referrals, and patient surveys—eliminating reliance on faxes, spreadsheets, and manual forms and data entry.

– Digitize patient intake, referrals, and patient surveys—eliminating reliance on faxes, spreadsheets, and manual forms and data entry. Dock Analytics – Deliver real-time insights into task completion rates, workflow bottlenecks, and productivity trends.

– Deliver real-time insights into task completion rates, workflow bottlenecks, and productivity trends. Patient Relationship Management (PRM) – Automate patient outreach, scheduling, education and engagement workflows to improve care coordination.

Deployment-Ready Solutions Co-Developed with Healthcare Organizations to Address Real-World Productivity Challenges

As healthcare teams navigate increasing administrative complexity, workforce shortages, and evolving care models, Dock Health is delivering deployment-ready solutions designed in collaboration with leading healthcare organizations to meet their specific operational, quality, and clinical workflow needs.

Unlike one-size-fits-all task and project management tools, Dock Health’s productivity platform is purpose-built for healthcare, shaped by the real-world challenges faced by clinicians, administrators, and operational teams. By partnering with customers across diverse care settings, Dock has created customizable, scalable solutions from pre-built task and workflow templates, forms and integrations that seamlessly weave into existing healthcare technology stacks.

Accelerating Referral & Procedure Scheduling workflows

Referral management and procedure scheduling remain among the most fragmented processes in healthcare, often leading to delayed patient care, lost revenue, and administrative bottlenecks. Best of bread EHRs offer a partial solution to the problem with clunky provider portals, yet care teams at the best hospitals in the nation continue to leverage faxed PDFs, spreadsheets and email to manage the bulk of inbound referrals, leading to a highly manual, insufficient and unreliable workflow.

Dock Health has worked closely with healthcare organizations – from specialty practices to university and critical access hospitals – to digitize and automate referral processing and procedure scheduling, ensuring seamless communication between providers, better patient throughput and reduced cancellation and no-show rates. By replacing faxed-in forms with an elegant digital front door that seamlessly kicks off the administrative tasks for the care team, and automates the flow of data from one system to the next, Dock creates the orchestration and accountability layer for seamless patient care.

The Dock Health Referral Gateway is a ready-to-deploy solution that addresses the following:

Referral and procedure scheduling pains : Fragmented processes, reliance on faxed PDFs and emails, and clunky EHR provider portals create delays, lost revenue, and administrative chaos

: Fragmented processes, reliance on faxed PDFs and emails, and clunky EHR provider portals create delays, lost revenue, and administrative chaos Modernizing workflows : Dock Health digitizes and automates referral management, eligibility and procedure scheduling workflows, enabling seamless communication among providers and reducing cancellations and no-shows

: Dock Health digitizes and automates referral management, eligibility and procedure scheduling workflows, enabling seamless communication among providers and reducing cancellations and no-shows Seamless orchestration: By replacing manual forms with an elegant digital front door and automating data flow, Dock Health ensures accountability and a more efficient, patient-centered experience.

Supporting Healthcare Organizations in Government Programs Like the CMS GUIDE Model

With the expansion of value-based care models such as the CMS Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, healthcare organizations must meet new compliance, tracking, and reporting requirements while ensuring high-quality, coordinated dementia care.

Dock Health is actively working with CMS GUIDE Model participants to deliver workflow automation tools that simplify reporting, streamline caregiver coordination, and enhance compliance tracking without adding administrative burden to already stretched team. The CMS GUIDE Ops Hub is a ready-to-deploy solution enabling:

Automated documentation workflows to ensure accurate tracking of patient care

to ensure accurate tracking of patient care Streamlined caregiver support coordination through real-time task management

through real-time task management Compliance-ready tracking tools to reduce administrative workload for CMS reporting

Powering Concierge Medicine with High-Touch, Low-Friction Workflow Automation

Concierge medicine requires precision, personalization, and operational efficiency to deliver seamless, high-touch patient experiences. Dock Health has partnered with Griffin Concierge Medicine and other premium healthcare providers to implement workflow automation, task collaboration, and AI-powered efficiency tools allowing practices to scale patient volume while maintaining the white-glove service their members expect. The Member-driven Ops Hub is a ready-to-deploy solution that drives:

Automated intake & follow-up workflows to enhance patient satisfaction

to enhance patient satisfaction AI-powered task prioritization for seamless high-touch care coordination

for seamless high-touch care coordination Real-time staff collaboration tools to optimize operational efficiency

Scaling Productivity for Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs)

In rural and critical access hospitals (CAHs), small teams manage complex operations, often without access to large-scale administrative support. Dock Health has worked closely with Greeley County Health Services and other CAHs to ensure that task management, workflow automation, and referral tracking are optimized for resource-constrained environments. The Critical Access Ops Hub is a ready-to-deploy solution delivering:

Streamlined interdepartmental communication to reduce delays in patient care

to reduce delays in patient care Automated administrative workflows to alleviate staff burden and optimize resource allocation

to alleviate staff burden and optimize resource allocation Customized task prioritization tools to ensure high-impact work gets done first

Scaling to Meet the Needs of Tomorrow’s Healthcare Teams

As healthcare organizations face staffing shortages, financial constraints, and increasing operational complexity, Dock Health provides a turnkey, deployment-ready solution that scales with their needs, offering:

Faster Task Completion – Reducing administrative burden, freeing up staff for higher-value work.

– Reducing administrative burden, freeing up staff for higher-value work. Optimized Revenue Cycle Workflows – Automating prior authorizations, eligibility, claims tracking, and follow-ups to accelerate reimbursements and streamline intake.

– Automating prior authorizations, eligibility, claims tracking, and follow-ups to accelerate reimbursements and streamline intake. Smarter Patient Coordination – Ensuring referrals, scheduling, and care transitions happen seamlessly with fewer delays.

“The future of healthcare productivity will be AI-powered, automated, and seamlessly integrated across the care continuum,” Docktor continued. “Dock Health is leading this transformation by delivering deployment-ready, AI-driven productivity tools that empower healthcare teams to work smarter, not harder.”

About Dock Health

Dock Health is the only foundationally HIPAA-compliant productivity platform purpose-built for healthcare. HITRUST-certified and spun out of Boston Children’s Hospital, Dock empowers teams to streamline workflows, enhance task collaboration, and improve operational efficiency. Committed to driving innovation in healthcare, Dock Health delivers solutions that enable organizations to focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional care. Dock Health’s suite of productivity tools drive interoperability, workforce enablement, organizational performance and improved patient outcomes. Dock serves hundreds of healthcare teams in every specialty, care setting and modality. Pioneering a layer of healthcare accountability, Dock is a KidsX and Cedars Sinai accelerator graduate and was recently accepted into the NVIDIA Inception Program Learn more at www.dock.health, YouTube, LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

