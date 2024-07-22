DocGo to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Management to host conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on that day
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the markets close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Management will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET on that day.
Conference call and webcast details:
Wednesday, August 7, 2024
5:00 p.m. ET
1-877-343-4136 (U.S.)
1-203-518-9843 (international)
Conference ID: DOCGO
A webcast of the conference call can be accessed under Events on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.docgo.com/.
About DocGo
DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo is helping to reshape the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s proprietary technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com. To get an inside look on how the proactive healthcare revolution is helping transform healthcare by reducing costs, increasing efficiency and improving outcomes, visit www.proactivecarenow.com.
Contacts
DocGo Investors:
Mike Cole
DocGo
949-444-1341
mike.cole@docgo.com
ir@docgo.com
Steve Halper
LifeSci Advisors
646-876-6455
shalper@lifesciadvisors.com
ir@docgo.com
DocGo Media:
Josh Rosenfeld
Avoq
908-770-7204
Jrosenfeld@teamavoq.com