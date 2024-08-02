DocGo Secures $4 Million Contract Extension to Continue Vital 911 Basic Life Support Services for Atlantic City, New Jersey

Longest-Running Emergency Services Contract in Atlantic City History Renewed

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, today announced that Exceptional Medical Transportation, a DocGo subsidiary with a specialty in Critical Care Transportation, has been awarded a one-year, $4 million contract extension to provide 911 basic life support services to the City of Atlantic City. The contract, which started on August 1, 2024, includes two additional one-year renewal options, potentially extending the partnership through 2027.





“We are honored to extend our long-standing partnership with the city of Atlantic City and continue providing life-saving basic life support services to residents and visitors alike,” said John Wolfram, Operations Manager at Exceptional Medical Transportation by DocGo. “Our team’s dedication to saving lives through prompt and professional emergency response is at the heart of what we do. This contract renewal reflects the trust and confidence the city has in our services, and we remain committed to providing the highest standard of care for the community.”

Exceptional Medical Transportation by DocGo manages approximately 22,000 calls annually and transports around 14,000 patients each year under this contract, for which the company assigns three ambulances on duty 24/7 throughout the year, with an additional fourth ambulance during the summer rush from May to September to accommodate the influx of tourists. Atlantic City, home to 39,000 residents, renowned casinos, and a destination for 27 million visitors annually, relies heavily on this emergency 911 service.

“The City of Atlantic City thrives on partnerships, and we look forward to continuing ours with Exceptional Medical Transportation, a working relationship which has been going strong for the last decade,” said City of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. “Exceptional is invaluable in safeguarding the health and safety of our residents and visitors, and has proven to be a great resource for Atlantic City and our First Responders.”

“At DocGo, our mission is to deliver compassionate, high-quality medical care and emergency services. We applaud Exceptional Medical Transportation and its dedicated staff who carry out this mission, securing another year of vital work with Atlantic City,” said Lee Bienstock, CEO of DocGo. “This contract renewal is a testament to the top-tier emergency services that Exceptional has provided the City of Atlantic City. We remain committed to advancing our services and ensuring the highest standard of care for the Atlantic City community and nationwide.”

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo is helping to reshape the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s proprietary technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com. To get an inside look on how the proactive healthcare revolution is helping transform healthcare by reducing costs, increasing efficiency and improving outcomes, visit www.proactivecarenow.com.

