DocGo Awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification from The Joint Commission

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, announced today that its staffing division Rapid Temps by DocGo has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with Joint Commission performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects Rapid Temps by DocGo’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.





Rapid Temps by DocGo underwent a rigorous review in early August during which the Joint Commission conducted interviews and evaluated compliance with an extensive range of certification standards, including human resources management, performance measurement and improvement, HIPAA privacy, emergency management preparedness and patient rights. The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.

“Health Care Staffing Services Certification recognizes health care staffing firms committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, Executive Vice President of Accreditation and Certification Operations and Chief Nursing Officer, The Joint Commission. “We commend Rapid Temps by DocGo for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served.”

“We are proud of the Rapid Temps by DocGo team for achieving this certification,” said Lee Bienstock, DocGo Chief Executive Officer. “From the very beginning, our team has been deeply committed to not just meeting, but exceeding the rigorous standards set by the Joint Commission. This certification is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our passion for delivering the highest quality of care to our patients. I am honored and proud to lead an organization that holds the esteemed Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval.”

Rapid Temps by DocGo’s medical professionals, processes and operations are internally reviewed and audited on a regular basis to ensure that they meet the strict standards set forth by the Joint Commission. Rapid Temps by DocGo’s medical professionals also undergo ongoing training to help ensure that they deliver the highest quality of care possible.

For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive health care revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and ambulance services. DocGo disrupts the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s proprietary technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With mobile health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

