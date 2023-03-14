DocGo Awarded $180M in New Business in the United States, United Kingdom Since January as Demand for Mobile Healthcare Grows

Volume of new business demonstrates strong growth across key mobile health, medical transportation service lines

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo (Nasdaq:DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, announced today that since the start of 2023 DocGo has had multiple new single and multi-year revenue contract wins as well as contract expansions valued at over $180 million over the next three years. These include new customer relationships with a premier not-for-profit health system serving Philadelphia and its western suburbs, a leading hospital network on Long Island, multiple federally funded hospitals, a Primary Care Network in South West London, UK, as well as expanded relationships with Philadelphia’s largest hospital network, and with the largest municipal health care system in the nation.

With these contracts, DocGo will expand mobile health services to include population health programs in New York, paramedic-led home visit services in the UK, the rights to offer remote patient monitoring to patients in Pennsylvania, medical transportation to more than 25 acute-care hospitals, event medical standby and hospital support services. The company expects all related contracts to be fully rolled out by the end of Q3 2023.

“These new agreements underscore how DocGo’s innovative, technology-driven care delivery model is resonating with health systems and municipalities,” said President and COO Lee Bienstock. “Our approach to RFP responses is rapidly maturing, resulting in more awards of increasing size.”

To accommodate this growth, DocGo will hire hundreds of clinicians and will increase the size of its fleet by more than 100 vehicles. As part of DocGo’s Zero Emission initiative to have an all-electric fleet by 2032, DocGo will be adding a number of EV vehicles as part of this effort, demonstrating a continued commitment to sustainability.

