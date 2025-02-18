DocGo Announces Upcoming Participation at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, announced today that Lee Bienstock, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in 1x1 meetings at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday March 5th, and will deliver a presentation at 11:10 – 11:40 AM ET on that day. A webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of DocGo’s website at https://ir.docgo.com/.

About DocGo

DocGo is leading the proactive healthcare revolution with an innovative care delivery platform that includes mobile health services, remote patient monitoring and medical transport solutions. DocGo is helping to reshape the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly accessible care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo’s proprietary technology and relationships with a dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com. To get an inside look on how the proactive healthcare revolution is helping transform healthcare by reducing costs, increasing efficiency and improving outcomes, visit www.proactivecarenow.com.

