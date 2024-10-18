Docebo Partners with Intercap to Offer Free E-learning to Small Charities & Nonprofits

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX: DCBO), a leading provider of learning platforms with a foundation in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, has teamed up with Intercap Impact, a division of Intercap Equity Inc. (Intercap), to create OWL (Open World Learning Inc.), a free e-learning platform designed for small Canadian and US charities and nonprofits.





This partnership will remove the cost barrier associated with e-learning, a challenge many smaller charities and nonprofit organizations face. Using OWL, powered by Docebo, eligible organizations will now be able to build stronger teams and empower staff, volunteers, and board members with essential e-learning in key areas, including HR Compliance, DEI, Mental Health, Board Governance, Leadership, professional development, and more.

“When it comes to online learning, charitable organizations with small budgets have been left behind—until now,” said Randi Myers, Director of Impact at Intercap. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer the award-winning Docebo learning platform to help them build skills and talent, and save time and money.”

Docebo CEO Alessio Artuffo shares, “With OWL, we are turning our belief in the limitless power of learning into action. This collaboration removes the cost barrier and extends high-quality training to organizations doing critical work on tight budgets.” He adds, “By providing smaller charitable and nonprofit organizations access to e-learning they couldn’t otherwise afford, we’re unlocking the potential of learning for all.”

The new CSR initiative will be formally announced on October 22, 2024 at the 6th annual Partnership Conference in Toronto, where Intercap Chairman and CEO Jason Chapnik will join Randi Myers in introducing OWL to Canadian corporate and nonprofit professionals.

The partnership underscores Docebo’s commitment to CSR and to leveraging technology and innovation for social good. By enabling charitable organizations to focus on their missions while strengthening their teams, Docebo and Intercap are bridging the digital gap and making a lasting, positive impact in communities across Canada and the US.

About OWL

OWL (Open World Learning) offers access to free e-learning powered by Docebo. OWL is designed and funded by Intercap Impact, the CSR branch of Intercap, a merchant bank that invests in technology-focused startups. Charities and nonprofits with less than 300 active users per month can join OWL at www.owl.inc or www.join.owl.inc or download the OWL – Open World Learning app on the App Store and Google Play.

About Docebo

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo’s end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business. Learn why businesses around the world love Docebo by visiting our customer stories page.

