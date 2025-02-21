Docebo Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO, TSX: DCBO), a global leader in AI-powered learning solutions, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor and software industry conferences in March 2025:

28th Annual Scotiabank TMT Conference - March 4th - Toronto

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference - March 6th - San Francisco

Cantor Global Technology Conference - March 12th - New York

For more information about these and other events, access the events and presentations page on Docebo’s investor relations website https://www.docebo.inc.

Conferences that have public presentations will be webcast and available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Docebo

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and measure the business impact of their learning programs. With Docebo’s end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business.

For further information, please contact:

Mike McCarthy

Vice President - Investor Relations

(214) 830-0641

mike.mccarthy@docebo.com