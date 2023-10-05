DNSFilter Named Web Filtering and Control Solution of the Year in the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for Second Consecutive Year

Protective DNS solution honored for web security innovation, the fastest DNS resolver in the world is resolving 1M queries every second

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DNSFilter—DNSFilter today announced that the company was selected as the Web Filtering and Control Solution of the Year in the annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. Conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization, the awards recognize the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.





DNSFilter’s protective DNS powered by machine learning (ML) continuously scans billions of domain queries daily to identify anomalies and potential vectors across malware, ransomware, phishing, fraud, and more. DNSFilter catches more zero-day attacks in process than competitors, identifying compromised domains an average of 7 days before they appear on other external threat feeds. Combined with the company’s AI, Webshrinker, DNSFilter helps enterprises categorize domains in real-time and automatically block potentially dangerous domains to enable more businesses to stay safe against today’s sheer volume of internet threats.

“We are honored to be named the web filtering and control solution winner for the third consecutive year,” said Ken Carnesi, CEO & Co-founder, DNSFilter. “More than 70% of breaches impact the DNS layer, which makes it a critical layer to secure. Our SWG technology helps keep enterprises protected against phishing, malware, and other advanced internet-based threats by blocking threats before they infiltrate the network.”

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognizes innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“Powered by ML, DNSFilter uniquely identifies more threats in less time, including zero-day threats, malware and phishing. These days attackers set up their traps by relying on DNS servers to connect unwitting victims to malicious content,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “DNSFilter understands that DNS layer security acts as the first line of defense, and that businesses need solutions that can be leveraged across multiple locations and roaming users for optimal security.”

To learn how DNSFilter is keeping the internet safer and workplaces more secure, visit: https://www.dnsfilter.com/

About DNSFilter



DNSFilter is redefining how organizations secure their largest threat vector: the Internet itself. DNSFilter is making the internet safer and workplaces more productive. In 2022 the threat protection leader blocked 9.1 billion threats, more than any other threat detection software globally. With 70% of attacks involving the Domain Name System (DNS) layer, DNSFilter provides DNS security powered by machine learning that uniquely identifies 61% more threats than competitors on an average of seven days earlier, including zero-day attacks.

Over 26 million monthly users trust DNSFilter to protect them from phishing, malware, and advanced cyber threats. DNSFilter’s brands include Webshrinker, it’s next generation web categorization software and Guardian, a consumer app focused on privacy protection. DNSFilter.com

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contacts

PR:



Sarah Graham



fama PR for DNSFilter



dnsfilter@famapr.com