DNP to Exhibit for First Time at BAU – World’s Leading Trade Fair for Architecture, Materials and Systems

– Will Showcase High-Function, High-Design Decorative Materials –

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) and DNP Europa GmbH are pleased to announce that we will exhibit for the first time at BAU 2023, which will be held on the grounds of Messe München, from April 17 to 22.





Under the concept “Surface for Future Life Standard”, we will propose products and solutions including technology that achieves high quality and reliability, and design power that creates comfortable and affluent living spaces.

DNP’s Instagram and LinkedIn accounts will post the content of this exhibition and of DNP activities in the living space-related business.

[DNP Booth]

DNP Aluminum Decor Panel



Decorative printed aluminum panel developed as both an interior and exterior material for buildings. From natural materials such as wood, stone, and metal to geometric patterns and abstract patterns, we can design custom-made products. With excellent workability, corrosion and weather resistance, lightweight aluminum is suitable for reducing the construction load. In addition, as the surface is a thinly printed coating film, it is highly recyclable.

DNP EB Olefin Sheet for Exterior



Decorative film used in exteriors for building doors, window frames and louvers. A wide variety of design can be produced and by combining EB technology with weather-resistant agents it is also possible to enhance durability by preventing weathering and color fading. At the same time, the product emits low amounts of the 13 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) considered to cause sick house syndrome. These VOCs include chemical substances, such as formaldehyde, toluene, and xylene.

[Going Forward]

DNP has built up multiple achievements through a large and long track record with European-based interior-related companies. Looking ahead, we will contribute to the creation of comfortable and affluent living spaces by leveraging our proprietary technologies and high design capabilities with a focus on exterior materials.

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. We capitalize on core competencies in microfabrication and precision coating technology to provide products for the display, electronic device, and optical film markets that offer next-generation communication solutions for more people-friendly information society.

