DNP to Enter into Development and Manufacture of Encoder Disks that Support Factory Automation

Will employ proprietary methodologies and technologies

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) will enter into the development and manufacturing of Encoder Disks (ED) employed internally in electronic components that detect the position, movement direction and rotation angle of industrial robots.









An ED is a disk onto which fine scales have been engraved. Mounted inside the encoder, the disk detect and control whether industrial robots are moving and rotating in the correct manner.



DNP has decided to enter the development and manufacturing of ED. We will combine proprietary strengths in precision thin film coating and patterning technology cultivated in connection with the development of a variety of display products.

[Product Features]

Various materials and models

DNP will provide ED manufactured from various materials, such as glass, resin, and stainless steel substrates. DNP’s ED is compatible with Rotary Encoders and Linear Encoders.

High performance and reliability

Using DNP’s proprietary cutting methodology, we offer Glass ED that are more resistant to breakage, and Metal ED that are free of partial distortion. In addition, by applying a thin layer of transparent protective film and highly reflective material, it is possible to boost ED with approximately 50% more reflective strength1 compared to uncoated products. With these products, we will increase the resistance to shocks when installing ED, while also reducing the power consumption of light sources that irradiate the ED.

1: Comparison based on ED produced in-house.

Mass production possible

DNP manufacturing is carried out on large-scale machinery with multiple faces attached. It is also possible to manufacture large-scale and high-quality disks.

[Going Forward]

DNP will provide ED aiming for total sales of 1.5 billion yen by FY 2025. We will also develop ED for autonomous sensors.

More Details

https://www.global.dnp/news/detail/20169504_4126.html

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions and the strengths of its growing number of partners to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. We capitalize on core competencies in microfabrication and precision coating technology to provide products for the display, electronic device, and optical film markets. We have also developed new products, such as vapor chamber and reflect array that offer next-generation communication solutions for more people-friendly information society.

Contacts

Media contact

DNP: Yusuke Kitagawa, +81-3-6735-0101



kitagawa-y3@mail.dnp.co.jp