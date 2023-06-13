DNP Increases Number of Wide Range Coating Devices for High Function Optical Film at Mihara plant

– Move anticipates market and client needs –

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912) has increased the number of wide-range coating devices suitable for the manufacture of high function optical film with a maximum width of 2,500 mm. The device has been added at the Mihara plant in Hiroshima prefecture in response to the ongoing shift to large screen televisions.





In this latest development, the production capacity, on an area basis, has increased by more than 15%. This will boost the productivity of film for 65-inch large-screen TVs.

[Features]

The 2,500 mm width film produced on the new line makes it possible to efficiently manufacture high function optical film for 65-inch displays that are seeing increased demand on a global basis.

The new line has been designed for the productivity of the multi-layer coating that is important for improving the anti-reflective function and performance of high function optical film.

The additional coating equipment is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions by 30% annually compared to currently used devices.

emissions by 30% annually compared to currently used devices. Capital expenditure for the new line is expected to be approximately 13.0 billion yen.

[Going forward]

DNP plans to commence mass production with the new line from the first half of FY 2025 and aims for sales of 110 billion yen per year in FY 2026. DNP also holds many patents for high function optical films, and we will take maximum advantage of our intellectual assets to meet the high-performance products.

More details

https://www.global.dnp/news/detail/20169429_4126.html

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions and the strengths of its growing number of partners to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. We capitalize on core competencies in microfabrication and precision coating technology to provide products for the display, electronic device, and optical film markets. We have also developed new products, such as vapor chamber and reflect array that offer next-generation communication solutions as we look to achieve a more people-friendly information society.

Contacts

Media contact

DNP: Yusuke Kitagawa, +81-3-6735-0101



kitagawa-y3@mail.dnp.co.jp