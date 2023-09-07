DNIB.com Reports Internet Has 356.6 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Second Quarter of 2023

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced that, according to the latest Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report from DNIB.com, the second quarter of 2023 closed with 356.6 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 1.7 million domain name registrations, or 0.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Domain name registrations also increased by 4.3 million, or 1.2%, year over year.





The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 174.4 million domain name registrations in the domain name base at the end of the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 0.3 million domain name registrations, or 0.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of 0.1 million domain name registrations, or 0.1% year over year. As of June 30, 2023, the .com domain name base totaled 161.3 million domain name registrations and the .net domain name base totaled 13.1 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 10.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 10.1 million domain name registrations at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Total country-code TLD (ccTLD) domain name registrations were 137.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 1.1 million domain name registrations, or 0.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. ccTLDs increased by 2.7 million domain name registrations, or 2.0%, year over year. The top 10 ccTLDs, as of June 30, 2023, were .cn, .de, .uk, .nl, .ru, .br, .au, .fr, .eu, and .it.

With the launch of the DNIB.com dashboards, 16 additional TLDs have been included in applicable calculations. The applicable current and historical data presented in this edition of the quarterly report have been adjusted accordingly, and applicable quarterly and year-over-year trends have been calculated using those adjusted figures. More information is available at DNIB.com.

Information about the statistical methodology used in creating the Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report and DNIB.com’s dashboards is available here.

About DNIB.com

DNIB.com, sponsored by Verisign, provides global statistical and analytical research and data on the domain name industry, plus analyses of key policy, security, and technology trends. The latest Domain Name Industry Brief Quarterly Report, previous reports, and interactive dashboards with expanded domain name industry data are all available at DNIB.com.

About Verisign

Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit verisign.com.

