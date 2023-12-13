DNAnexus and Discovery Life Sciences to Streamline Precision Health Data Analysis

Automated workflow enhances genomics biomarker analysis, reduces risk, and accelerates project timelines

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NGS—DNAnexus, Inc., the provider of the Precision Health Data Cloud, and Discovery Life Sciences (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, today announced a collaboration to help streamline Discovery’s next-generation sequencing data analysis. Discovery operates one of the world’s largest commercial genome centers that brings together advanced technologies and in-house experts to collaboratively plan data strategies that deliver high-quality results rapidly for biopharmaceutical clients’ projects of any scale. As part of the agreement, Discovery will use the DNAnexus cloud and analysis tools to optimize analysis pipeline performance, mitigate risk, and accelerate project turnaround times.





Discovery offers biopharmaceutical clients customizable and scalable research and clinical trial services to advance their development of new diagnostics and therapies for cancer, autoimmune and neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and other rare and complex conditions. The purpose-built DNAnexus Precision Health Data Cloud provides Discovery with a flexible compute, storage, and collaboration environment to access and analyze multimodal data. Sample data is automatically uploaded, pipeline performance is optimized, and results are delivered immediately. The administrative controls and data provenance tracking ensure auditability and reproducibility.

“Our collaboration with DNAnexus is another example of our commitment to partnering with industry-leading technology providers,” said Nripesh Prasad, PhD, Vice President of Scientific & Technical Development. “The DNAnexus Precision Health Data Cloud provides a scalable platform and significantly expands our menu of analysis tools, allowing us to quickly deliver results to our customers so that they can make critical data-driven research and development decisions.”

Today, DNAnexus has more than 40,000 registered users across 48 countries. The company actively manages and supports more than 80 petabytes of complex clinical genomic, proteomic, and other multi-omic datasets on behalf of a growing network of collaborators. Its comprehensive cloud platform meets the most rigorous industry standards for data quality, security, privacy, and regulatory compliance.

“Discovery Life Sciences is reshaping the laboratory services market with its leading biospecimen inventory and global procurement network integrated with expert proteomics, genomics, molecular pathology, and flow cytometry services,” said John Ellithorpe, PhD, President at DNAnexus. “This collaboration is another validation of the power of our Precision Health Data Cloud to harness the full potential of large-scale multimodal data and unlock insights that improve patient care.”

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, combining the world’s largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories, including genomic, tissue biomarker, proteomic, and cell-based services to accelerate new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions.

Through AllCells, our cell and gene therapy division, we maintain the largest recallable donor pool to supply Research Use Only (RUO) and clinical-grade fresh and cryopreserved human cellular materials to support cell and gene therapy programs in any phase of development and at any scale. Driven by leading scientific expertise and innovative use of current technologies, the Discovery team engages with customers to rapidly overcome obstacles and obtain results to make critical research and development decisions at market-leading speed. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit www.dls.com.

About DNAnexus

DNAnexus enables biomedical organizations to accelerate scientific discovery and improve patient care with the Precision Health Data Cloud. The company provides scientific innovators and healthcare professionals with the ability to manage, analyze, and collaborate on multi-omic, clinical and real-world data to unlock insights. DNAnexus actively manages more than 80 petabytes of data on behalf of a growing network of collaborations with leading pharmaceutical, clinical diagnostic, academic research, biobank, and government organizations. Today, more than 45,000 users across 48 countries and over 130 enterprise customers are harnessing the full potential of their data with the scalable and secure Precision Health Data Cloud. DNAnexus is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit www.dnanexus.com or follow @DNAnexus.

