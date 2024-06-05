DNA Nanobots Gains Exclusive License to UC Berkeley Gene Editing Technology Platform for Non-Viral Gene Delivery Solution using DNA Nanoparticles and CRISPR-Cas

Genes formed into their own delivery system enable efficient delivery, integration, and expression

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Nanobots–DNA Nanobots, a biotechnology leader in DNA nanoparticles engineered for targeted therapeutics, today announced that it completed exclusive commercial licensing of a gene editing technology from the University of California (UC) Berkeley. The licensed intellectual property enables ‘folding’ of genes into their own delivery devices, together with CRISPR-Cas and proximal homology directed repair (HDR) arms for highly efficient non-viral gene delivery.





Scientific research findings supporting the technology proof-of-concept were recently published in a paper entitled, “CRISPR–Cas9-mediated nuclear transport and genomic integration of nanostructured genes in human primary cells” (1256–1268 Nucleic Acids Research, 2022, Vol. 50, No. 3 https://doi.org/10.1093/nar/gkac049) Senior authors on the paper include Alexander Marson, Carlos E. Castro, and Jennifer A. Doudna.

Dr. Enrique Lin-Shiao, first author of the research study said, “I’m thrilled to see technology for large gene delivery and replacement that I co-invented and co-developed during my time at the Doudna lab continue to advance at DNA Nanobots. I’m excited about the potential of DNA nanoparticles in genetic medicines, given their ability to simultaneously encode the gene of interest while also being programmed and designed as novel delivery vehicles.”

“Gene and cell therapies offer great promise to treat and potentially cure genetic diseases and cancers,” said DNA Nanobots’ CSO, Dr. Christopher Lucas, “but current viral gene delivery approaches have significant limitations including toxicity and immunogenicity, extremely high manufacturing costs, lack of particle uniformity, limited tissue targeting, and restrictions on gene size. DNA Nanobots plans to combine the licensed UC Berkeley tech with our expertise and existing IP to form uniform gene delivery systems with programmable attachment of tissue-specific targeting molecules.”

DNA Nanobots is committed to partnering with organizations specializing in rare diseases, offering tailored gene therapy solutions to address unmet medical needs. By collaborating with groups possessing specific field expertise, DNA Nanobots aims to provide innovative gene therapy solutions for rare diseases.

DNA Nanobots CTO, Patrick Halley concludes, “Empowering individuals impacted by rare diseases is at the heart of our mission. By leveraging this groundbreaking technology, we’re driven to extend our reach, touch more lives, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. “

Visit www.dnananobots.com to learn more about the company’s BioPharma Partner Program.

About DNA Nanobots

DNA Nanobots is a platform biotechnology company pioneering customizable DNA nanoparticles to address targeted drug delivery. We engineer custom tissue-targeted solutions for partners to deliver a variety of therapeutics, while developing our own pipeline for cancer and rare diseases. For more information on how DNA Nanobots is revolutionizing therapeutics development and gene delivery, visit https://dnananobots.com. Potential investors should contact investor@dnananobots.com.

Contacts

Patrick Halley, CTO



DNA Nanobots



(614) 565-2438



phalley@dnananobots.com