DMI Recognized as an Eight-Time Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Mobility Services, Global

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DMI, a leading global provider of end-to-end digital services, has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Mobility Services, Global. This is the eighth year DMI has been named a Magic Quadrant Leader and its tenth inclusion in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.





In today’s fast-paced business landscape, mobile devices have emerged as a catalyst for improved operational efficiency, driving transformation across government agencies, automotive, financial, retail, and healthcare sectors. DMI is at the forefront of this revolution, offering a comprehensive portfolio of mobility services that provide enhanced visibility, security, tracking, and cost savings across the entire mobile ecosystem.

“At DMI, our customer-first approach is the foundation of our managed mobility services. For over two decades, we have proudly served as mobility leaders across both public and private sectors,” stated DJ Oreb, President of Managed Mobility at DMI. “We believe this prestigious recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers, partners, and employees as we continue to drive innovation and shape the future of our industry.”

With a footprint in over 78 countries and more than four million devices under management, DMI has delivered hundreds of successful implementations from mobility consulting, strategy, and device lifecycle services to user support and UEM/MDM management. Following the recent acquisition of Simplex Mobility, DMI now provides the first fully packaged, end-to-end managed service offering that enables clients to manage their assets, inventory, and expenses with ease through a single platform and partner.

Gartner Magic Quadrant research methodology provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers in fast-growing markets: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers. For more information on DMI’s MMS solutions and the Gartner report, click here.

About DMI

DMI is a leading global provider of digital services working at the intersection of public and private sectors. With broad capabilities across IT managed services, cybersecurity, cloud migration and application development, DMI provides on-site and remote support to clients within governments, healthcare, financial services, transportation, manufacturing, and other critical infrastructure sectors. DMI has grown to over 2,100 employees globally and is continually recognized as a Top Workplace in both regional and national categories.

