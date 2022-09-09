DLQ Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ via Merger with Abri SPAC I

DLQ, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Logiq, Inc., will merge into Abri Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Abri SPAC I, Inc. a Nasdaq-listed company.

DLQ, Inc. will be the surviving entity and upon closing , will change its name to DataLogiq, Inc.

DLQ, Inc. senior management will remain with the merged company.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DLQ, Inc., a provider of digital consumer acquisition solutions (“DLQ”), and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ, “Logiq”), today announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement (“Merger Agreement”) for a business combination whereby it will merge with Abri Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Abri SPAC I, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASPA, ASPAW, ASPAU, “Abri”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). Upon closing of the business combination, the combined company is expected to remain NASDAQ-listed under the name “DataLogiq, Inc.”

Highlight Terms of the Merger Agreement

A business combination between Abri and DLQ will be affected through the merger of Abri Merger Sub, Inc. with and into DLQ, with DLQ surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Abri. Upon the closing of the acquisition, DLQ will change its name to “DataLogiq, Inc.”

Abri will issue 11.4 million shares in exchange for DLQ shares. At $10 per Abri share, the valuation of DLQ is $114 million.

The Board of Directors of DLQ and Abri, respectively, have unanimously approved the transaction. Closing the transaction will require the approval of both Logiq and Abri stockholders.

All cash remaining in Abri’s Trust account immediately after the closing of the business combination will be available to the surviving entity for working capital, growth and other general corporate purposes.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Additional information about the proposed merger, including a copy of the merger agreement and other material documentation will be filed by Abri with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Abri will shortly file an S-4 registration statement with the SEC, which will contain a proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the business combination.

Management comments

DLQ’s Chief Executive Officer, Brent Suen, commented, “As a platform for access to growth capital, acquisitions and higher visibility partnerships leading to increased customer acquisitions, DLQ sees this SPAC transaction as an important milestone for all shareholders. We look forward to partnering with Abri to leverage their significant expertise in corporate finance and management with solid experience forming attractive business combinations aimed at achieving substantial value for all shareholders.”

Jeffrey Tirman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abri, added, “We are very pleased to support DLQ’s transition to the NASDAQ. where our management and capital markets experience, combined with DLQ’s AI-driven and digital customer acquisition technology, is focused on accelerating growth and value for our stockholders. Our team shares DLQ’s vision that together we can take meaningful steps to shape the future of digital customer interface, through acquisition and experience enhancement.”

About Abri SPAC I, Inc.

Abri is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses. Although there was no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region its targets operated in, Abri pursued prospective targets that provide technological innovation in a range of traditionally managed industries with particular emphasis on the financial services industry. For more information, visit https://abri-spac.com.

About DLQ

DLQ, Inc. is a U.S.-based provider of e-commerce and digital customer acquisition solutions by simplifying digital advertising. It provides data-driven, end-to-end marketing through its results solution or providing software to access data by activating campaigns across multiple channels.

The Company’s digital marketing business includes a holistic, self-serve ad tech platform. Its proprietary data-driven, AI-powered solutions allows brands and agencies to advertise across thousands of the world’s leading digital and connected TV publishers.

