DLA Piper advises Net Vision Consultants in its acquisition by Arlington Capital Partners’ Eqlipse Technologies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DLA Piper advised Net Vision Consultants, Inc. (Net Vision), a leading analytics and engineering services provider, in its sale to Arlington Capital Partners’ Eqlipse Technologies (“Eqlipse”), a leading technology company that supports critical needs across the full cyber domain, including cyber, SIGINT engineering, computer network operations (“CNO”), and software development.





Eqlipse specializes in developing next-generation systems, solving high-performance big data challenges, building tailored multi-tier data driven analytic systems, and is a market leader in technologies for digital operations and identity management.

Net Vision focuses on multi-modal, multi-medium telecom analysis and engineering support, automating the analysis through cloud analytics. Since its founding in 2011, Net Vision has maintained formal certifications and partnerships with leading cloud providers and have designed, developed and integrated private and innovative cloud solutions for sensitive mission customers.

As a result of the transaction, Net Vision joins Eqlipse’s industry-leading capabilities spanning full-spectrum cyber and signals intelligence engineering, digital operations and identity management and research and development. Eqlipse has more than 600 employees and more than US$200 million in revenue. The employee base is highly educated with more than 115 PhDs and 45% of the workforce holding advanced degrees.

“It was a pleasure to advise Net Vision on their sale to Eqlipse and bring to bear our deep knowledge and capabilities in the industry to close this deal,” said Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper’s Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional Practice, who led the deal team.

“We are exceptionally pleased with Jeff and his team’s representation of Net Vision throughout the M&A process,” Dr. Allen Raub, co-founder of Net Vision. “Jeff was a partner in the truest sense of the word. He and his team worked tirelessly to help us prepare and navigate the process. They listened carefully to learn our objectives and tailored a strategy to match our requirements. They were creative and detail-oriented, guiding us through every nuanced step of the process. In the end, their strategic expertise and extensive experience with transactions in the intelligence community market proved invaluable to accomplishing our goals.”

In addition to Houle (Washington, DC), DLA Piper’s team included partners Thomas S. Pilkerton III (Baltimore), Jordan I. Bailowitz (Baltimore), Julia T. Kovacs (Washington, DC), and Brad Jorgensen (Austin); of counsel Jimmy Rusert (Atlanta); Joshua Feldman (Baltimore); and attorney Erick Kim (Baltimore).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for 12 consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace & defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company’s position as leading competitors in their field.

For more information: www.arlingtoncap.com

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

Geneva Youel, Media Relations, DLA Piper, +1 213 330 7779