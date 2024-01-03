DLA Piper Advises Alder Technology in Its Business Combination With Acclaim Technical Services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DLA Piper advised Alder Technology Inc. (Alder), a leading provider of sophisticated network engineering, network security and data management services and solutions supporting the national security mission, in its business combination with technology solutions company Acclaim Technical Services (ATS).





Alder offers industry-leading mission IT services for Tier 1-3 networks, including software-defined networking, cloud adoption, network automation, advanced cybersecurity, insider threat detection, and AI/ML workload infrastructure support, specifically serving the US Intelligence Community

Alan Young, CEO of Alder, said: “We are grateful for the invaluable skill and experience that the DLA Piper team brought to this deal. The ingenuity, hard work and dedication of the DLA team helped secure the mission-focused culture of Alder and we look forward to bringing to bear more advanced offerings for our clients alongside ATS.”

“On behalf of our deal team, it was pleasure to work with Alder and bring together our considerable experience working with government contractors that support the Intelligence Community to close this deal,” said Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper’s Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional Practice, who led the deal team.

Along with Houle (Washington, DC), the DLA Piper team included partners Thomas Pilkerton III, Julia Kovacs and Jordan Bailowitz (all in Baltimore); of counsel Brad Jorgensen (Austin); senior attorney Cara Hupprich (Northern Virginia); and associates Jordan Correll (Phoenix) and Huntington Domine (Palo Alto).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for 12 consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

Contacts

Geneva Youel, Media Relations, DLA Piper, +1 213 330 7779