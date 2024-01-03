Home Business Wire DLA Piper Advises Alder Technology in Its Business Combination With Acclaim Technical...
Business Wire

DLA Piper Advises Alder Technology in Its Business Combination With Acclaim Technical Services

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DLA Piper advised Alder Technology Inc. (Alder), a leading provider of sophisticated network engineering, network security and data management services and solutions supporting the national security mission, in its business combination with technology solutions company Acclaim Technical Services (ATS).


Alder offers industry-leading mission IT services for Tier 1-3 networks, including software-defined networking, cloud adoption, network automation, advanced cybersecurity, insider threat detection, and AI/ML workload infrastructure support, specifically serving the US Intelligence Community

Alan Young, CEO of Alder, said: “We are grateful for the invaluable skill and experience that the DLA Piper team brought to this deal. The ingenuity, hard work and dedication of the DLA team helped secure the mission-focused culture of Alder and we look forward to bringing to bear more advanced offerings for our clients alongside ATS.”

“On behalf of our deal team, it was pleasure to work with Alder and bring together our considerable experience working with government contractors that support the Intelligence Community to close this deal,” said Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper’s Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional Practice, who led the deal team.

Along with Houle (Washington, DC), the DLA Piper team included partners Thomas Pilkerton III, Julia Kovacs and Jordan Bailowitz (all in Baltimore); of counsel Brad Jorgensen (Austin); senior attorney Cara Hupprich (Northern Virginia); and associates Jordan Correll (Phoenix) and Huntington Domine (Palo Alto).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for 12 consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

Contacts

Geneva Youel, Media Relations, DLA Piper, +1 213 330 7779

Articoli correlati

ShowSeeker Appoints Rose Schneider as Vice President of Technical Operations

Business Wire Business Wire -
ShowSeeker Expands Leadership with Seasoned Technical Operations Expert from OnMedia, Bringing Over 20 Years of Industry ExperienceCARSON CITY, Nev.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Knightscope Awarded Authority to Operate by U.S. Federal Government

Business Wire Business Wire -
Public Safety Innovator Unveils Roadmap to Profitable Growth Including Future K7MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KSCP #SecurityRobot--Knightscope, Inc. (“Knightscope” or...
Continua a leggere

Graybar chooses DataXstream OMS+ for Sales, Order Management and Point of Sale

Business Wire Business Wire -
OMS+ multi-channel platform will extend Graybar’s SAP ERP, support upgrades to SAP S/4, and offer streamlined sales and order...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php