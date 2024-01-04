DLA, LLC Announces Hiring of Robert Lehman Partner and Advisory Practice Group Leader

FAIRFIELD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DLA proudly announces the appointment of Robert (“Bob”) Lehman as Partner and Advisory Practice Group Leader, a role in which he will oversee the firm’s Internal Audit and Accounting Advisory practice groups. With a distinguished career spanning over 35 years, Robert brings a wealth of leadership and expertise to position DLA at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the realms of internal audit and accounting advisory.





Reflecting on his new role, Robert expresses eagerness, stating, “I am excited to join DLA and contribute to the growth and success of the Internal Audit and Accounting Advisory Practice Groups. Together with the talented teams at DLA, I look forward to providing innovative solutions and unparalleled service to our clients.”

Robert spent over three decades with EY, where he played a key role in reshaping the industry. Serving as the Senior Partner for Major Real Estate Accounts and Eastern Region Market Sector Leader, Bob significantly impacted the company’s go-to-market strategy, doubling global real estate performance through a focus on expertise-driven methodologies. His leadership extended to overseeing 2,000 professionals as the Global Real Estate Investment Trust Leader, contributing to the development and expansion of a new REIT legal structure. During his tenure, Bob’s strategic vision led to the growth of the eastern region practice and established the firm as an industry leader in audit and tax services. His achievements include navigating complex challenges and driving success, marking his legacy at the company. Now, as he joins DLA, Bob brings a wealth of experience and leadership that will undoubtedly contribute to the firm’s growth and success. His remarkable career is a testament to his dedication to excellence and strategic prowess.

With the appointment of Robert as Partner and Advisory Practice Group Leader, Scott Levy, the current head overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Accounting Advisory group, will be transitioning to a pivotal role focused on client relationships, addressing client challenges, and representing DLA in the marketplace. This strategic move comes as part of a broader initiative to optimize leadership roles within the firm. Scott Levy, a driving force in our firm’s success, has proactively championed this shift to allow for a more specialized and client-centric approach. He remains an integral part of DLA’s leadership team, steering the firm towards continued growth and success.

On Scott, Phil Ramacca, President & CFO, states, “Scott Levy has been a cornerstone of DLA’s success, and his leadership in the Accounting Advisory group has been instrumental. As he transitions to focus on client relationships and strategic initiatives, we are confident that he will bring the same level of dedication and expertise to drive client success and further elevate DLA’s standing in the marketplace. His commitment to excellence and client service continues to be a driving force for our firm.”

In his role at DLA, Robert will be based in the NYC Metro Area, spending much of his time steering the strategic initiatives of both the Internal Audit and Accounting Advisory Practice Groups. This appointment is pivotal for DLA as it empowers existing partners to focus on their strengths, such as driving growth and serving as a subject matter expert to the firm’s clients, assisting them with strategic, financial and operational matters. Robert’s specific responsibilities at DLA will include working as a member of the firm’s operating committee, supporting mergers & acquisitions, aligning the firm’s strategy with industry trends, and overseeing the growth and development of both the Internal Audit and Accounting Advisory Practice Groups. His multifaceted expertise and strategic vision align seamlessly with DLA’s commitment to excellence and growth.

Founder & CEO of DLA, David Landau, expresses his excitement stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Robert Lehman to DLA. His strategic insights, extensive experience, and leadership capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to expand and innovate our service offerings. Robert’s role will be instrumental in allowing our existing practice leads, including Scott Levy, to concentrate on their strengths, fostering growth, and serving as subject matter experts to our clients.”

DLA anticipates a dynamic journey of growth, collaboration, and enhanced client value with Robert Lehman as a key leader in the organization.

About DLA, LLC

Founded in 2001, DLA provides internal audit, technology and accounting advisory services to hundreds of clients. DLA’s leadership team averages 30+ years of experience and is led by Big Four veterans with deep industry expertise. DLA specializes in internal audit, accounting advisory, forensic accounting, valuation and litigation support, tax, risk management, and IT and Cybersecurity advisory services. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

For further information about DLA, LLC, please visit us at www.dlallc.com.

