Divert, Inc. Hosts Roundtable to Drive Awareness on Wasted Food Regulations

Thought leaders to join from Bloomberg, Kroger, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic

WEST CONCORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Divert—Divert, Inc., an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™, will host a virtual roundtable “Wasted Food Regulations: Taking Action for the Future of Our Climate” on August 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET.





The roundtable will focus on driving awareness around wasted food regulations, both on a federal and statewide level. Key discussion areas will include the current landscape and best practices on how to navigate wasted food regulations, the importance of education and leadership in implementing diversion programs, and building a culture of sustainability.

“The U.S. has set a national goal to reduce food loss and waste by 2030 in an effort to address the 63 million tons of wasted food we see annually. States like California and Washington are leading the charge with implementing wasted food regulations to mitigate this crisis, yet for many businesses and municipalities, the path to compliance may appear daunting and complex,” said Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder, Divert.

“Roundtable attendees will come away from this discussion with a greater understanding of how to meet diversion goals, reduce their environmental impact and achieve compliance. To have a measurable impact on this problem, we need to facilitate these important conversations that drive education, progress, and real change.”

The roundtable will feature thought leaders across the food and sustainability sectors, including:

– Deena Shanker, Food Reporter, Bloomberg, who will serve as the roundtable moderator



– Brianna Kramer, Senior Manager of Corporate Retail Operations and Sustainability, Kroger



– Chris Thomas, VP of Public Affairs, Divert



– Elaine Blatt, Senior Policy and Program Analyst, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality



– Tori Oto, Clinical Fellow, Harvard Law School Food Law and Policy Clinic

For more information on the roundtable and to register to attend, please click here.

About Divert, Inc.

Divert, Inc. is an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™. Founded in 2007, the company creates advanced technologies and sustainable infrastructure to eliminate wasted food, driving social and environmental impact. Divert provides an end-to-end solution that prevents waste by maximizing the freshness of food, recovers edible food to serve communities in need, and converts wasted food into renewable energy. The company works with five Fortune 100 companies and nearly 5,400 retail stores across the U.S., helping food retailers to reach their sustainability goals. For more information on Divert, Inc., please visit www.divertinc.com.

