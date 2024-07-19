Divert, Inc. Expands Executive Leadership Team with Chief Commercial Officer Hire

Michelle Dietz brings 30 years of experience in driving go-to-market strategies and transforming sales operations to scale business growth

Divert, Inc., an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Michelle Dietz as chief commercial officer.





Dietz brings more than 30 years of experience through executive roles spanning sales, marketing, and operations across both emerging and mature sectors. In her role at Divert, Dietz will spearhead revenue growth through driving go-to-market vision, strategic partnerships, and continuous customer innovation.

“Divert is in an explosive stage of growth and we are eager to have Michelle at the helm of our commercial function to help accelerate our efforts to address the wasted food crisis,” said Ryan Begin, CEO and co-founder, Divert. “Michelle brings a breadth of experience transforming sales operations to scale business growth, and will play a critical role in expanding our solutions nationwide to serve retailers, food service, industrials, and other companies.”

Dietz is the second executive leadership hire for Divert in 2024, as the company prepares to scale to 30 Integrated Diversion & Energy Facilities by 2031 and meet growing demand for its advanced technologies and sustainable infrastructure solutions. In the past year alone, the company has expanded its customer base by approximately 23%, now working with more than 6,600 customer locations – from grocery retail to food manufacturers.

“I am thrilled to join Divert to accelerate our partnerships with companies seeking to meet their ESG goals, increase food donations, and reduce wasted food,” said Dietz. “We have an incredible opportunity to work together to solve problems that impact so many on several fronts, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing food insecurity. This touches all stages of the food value chain, from manufacturer to consumer.”

Most recently, Dietz served as the COO and head of sales enablement of Wayfair Professional, leading strategic planning, sales operations, and new capability development. She also directed the Wayfair Professional key account sales and services teams, attracting and converting commercial clients by developing industry-leading solutions that encompass design, procurement, and logistics offerings. Before her tenure at Wayfair, Dietz launched the digital channel at Unum, a major insurance carrier, where she developed partnerships to feature Unum products on benefits platforms and guided brokers and sales personnel in leveraging digital solutions to increase market penetration. Her background also includes roles in product management at Microsoft and corporate venture and business development at Sun Microsystems (Oracle).

Dietz holds a B.A. from Northwestern University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Divert, Inc.



Divert, Inc. is an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™. Founded in 2007, the company creates advanced technologies and sustainable infrastructure to eliminate wasted food, driving social and environmental impact. Divert provides an end-to-end solution that prevents waste by maximizing the freshness of food, recovers edible food to serve communities in need, and converts wasted food into renewable energy. The company works with over 6,600 customer locations across the U.S. to reduce wasted food and positively impact people and the environment. Its customer base spans across industries and includes five Fortune 100 companies. For more information on Divert, Inc., please visit www.divertinc.com.

