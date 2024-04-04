Diversified Builds a New Sound System for the San Francisco Giants That’s Ready to Rock

Project highlights importance of delivering engaging experiences, working with trusted partners





KENILWORTH, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that the new sound system at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, is now taking the fan experience to a whole new level. Whether fans come out to watch baseball or any of the numerous other events hosted by Giants Enterprises at the ballpark, they will enjoy an amazing, engaging, and dynamic experience.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Opening Day, especially given all of the upgrades we have made to both the team and the ballpark,” said Bill Schlough, Chief Information Officer with the San Francisco Giants. “As we enter our 25th season at Oracle Park, this upgrade truly elevates the complete ballpark experience for our fans. Our collaboration with Diversified – a trusted partner and longtime member of the Giants family – to transform our ballpark sound system is one of the ways that we’re doing that. Fans may not see it, but they will definitely feel it!”

Diversified took a consultative, analytics-based approach as it worked to lay out the mission, detail the operational goals, identify technical challenges, leverage as much of the existing infrastructure as it could, and issue a request for proposal seeking vendors that could solve the project’s unique challenges. The local Diversified team used its deep network to identify the best contractors in the area and achieve spectacular results three months ahead of schedule. The Giants upgraded all public area sound systems as well as the exclusive Gotham Club, executive meeting rooms and various other private spaces, enhancing the acoustic experience throughout Oracle Park.

Quality sound has always been important for the Giants, which has been a Diversified customer for two decades. When its existing system launched in 2000, distributed sound systems were new and unique, and the sound system at the ballpark was the best in baseball for overall clarity. In 2024, the Giants were ready to invest in a new, improved solution that would provide a more theatrical experience.

Sound systems historically were designed for intelligibility and the spoken word. Diversified designed and built the ballpark’s new sound system to be highly intelligible, while also delivering high-fidelity music with subwoofers for low-frequency impact.

During its long-term engagement with the Giants, Diversified has also helped with its video replay control room, resolved sound issues, managed its IPTV head-end and distributed TV network, worked on its executive meeting rooms, and added LED video boards throughout the ballpark.

“Working with Bill and the Giants organization over nearly 20 years has been a win-win,” said Duane Yoslov, senior vice president of Diversified. “Throughout our work together, we have navigated unforeseen challenges, created successful solutions, and met our client’s goals. In the process, we’ve built an enduring business partnership based on trust.”

