Divcon Controls Is Now a Rockwell Automation Best-in-Class Partner

Partnership focuses on delivering innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions for rapidly growing mission-critical data center customers

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Divcon Controls, a national building management and electrical power monitoring system provider to mission-critical facility operators today announced a partnership with Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation.





The partnership with Rockwell Automation allows Divcon Controls to leverage advanced Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) and other automation technologies to build a comprehensive suite of solutions aimed at improving energy efficiency, asset reliability, and sustainability for its customers. With a shared commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility, Divcon Controls and Rockwell Automation are poised to drive significant advancements in the industry.

“ Mission-critical operators, especially data centers, are looking for solutions that enhance operational reliability and sustainability from their partners. We are excited to add Divcon Controls, a proven System Integrator, to our Best-in-Class PartnerNetwork™,” Brad Conover, North American Program Manager for Rockwell Automation.

The integration of Rockwell Automation’s cutting-edge technology with Divcon Controls’ expertise in building management and electrical power monitoring systems will empower mission-critical operators to achieve higher levels of operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Recently Divcon Controls was able to leverage Rockwell Automation’s Technology to not only meet but exceed key customer demands.

One of Divcon’s mission-critical customers recently faced a unique challenge that required a level of control redundancy not available with its traditional Direct Digital Control (DDC) systems. The customer required a solution with redundant Programmable Controllers, yet only a single set of input/output (I/O) components.

Divcon Controls acquired Rockwell Automation’s Technology through distributor The Reynolds Company, which helped Divcon’s team to specify and acquire the right solution.

Divcon’s expert team then devised three innovative levels of control systems to meet this demanding specification:

Basic Redundancy: This level provided essential redundancy with dual Programmable Controllers sharing a single I/O set, ensuring basic failover capabilities. Intermediate Redundancy: Building on the basic level, this option included enhanced features such as automatic switchover and improved diagnostic capabilities, offering a higher degree of reliability. Advanced Redundancy: The highest level of control redundancy, this solution incorporated its own internal redundancy network, allowing for seamless operation and unparalleled system resilience. This setup provided dual Programmable Controllers with a sophisticated internal network, ensuring continuous operation for this mission critical customer even in the event of a component failure.

The customer engaged Divcon to implement the advanced redundancy level, underscoring their commitment to maximizing system uptime and operational efficiency.

“ The integration of Rockwell Automation Programmable Controllers has been instrumental in enabling Divcon Controls to exceed our customer’s expectations,” said Kevin Timmons, chief executive officer of Divcon Controls. “ The advanced capabilities of these Programmable Controllers allow us to offer robust and scalable solutions, tailored to the specific needs of each client. The flexibility and reliability of Rockwell Automation technology ensures that we can provide innovative and resilient control systems that stand up to the most demanding applications.”

For more information on Rockwell Automation’s System Integrator Partner Program or to request more information from your local sales office, please click here.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™

Rockwell Automation believes we’re better together—and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network’s breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork™ is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program | Rockwell Automation United States.

About Divcon Controls

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Divcon Controls provides building management and electrical power monitoring systems to mission critical facilities, enabling the customer to control, automate & monitor energy and power functions. With over 9 million square feet of white space under management and more than 1 gigawatt commissioned since 2017, Divcon is one of the largest independent control systems contractors globally specializing in colocation data centers and mission critical facilities. Divcon’s mission is to provide its customers with cost-effective solutions to meet their exact building automation needs. Divcon strives to accomplish this through technology, innovation, and client-focused personal service. To learn more, visit: https://divconcontrols.com/

Contacts

Mario R. Martin



Manager, Global Public Relations



Rockwell Automation, Inc.



+1 414-374-2917



MRMartin@ra.rockwell.com

Jacqueline Chen Valencia



Connective Agency for Divcon Controls



jacq@connectiveagency.com