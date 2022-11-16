DISYS’ Tara Winn and Helen Park Named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2022 Global Power 150 For the Second Time

This recognition honors women in staffing globally for their contributions to their organizations’ growth and success

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Globalpower150—Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is proud to announce that Tara Winn, Vice President, Enterprise Field Operations of DISYS & Signature Consultants and Helen Park, CCWP, Vice President of MSP Operations and Alliances, have been selected to Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2022 Global Power 150 — Women in Staffing. This is the second time receiving this honor for both Winn and Park.

Now in its eighth year, the list highlights 100 women from the Americas and 50 globally who have made significant contributions to the success of their companies and the ecosystem. Women on this list include CEOs, entrepreneurs, division heads, technologists, attorneys and more.

“We are honored to have both Tara and Helen recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as leading women in our industry,” said Mahfuz Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of DISYS. “For both to be recognized for a second time is truly a testament not only to their leadership and impact, but also their characteristic consistency. Both have played a key role in our success and I look forward to what Tara and Helen will achieve next as we head into a new stage of growth as a company.”

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), with a portfolio that includes Signature Consultants and D2M, is a global managed services and staffing firm with over 70 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. Offering customized, outcome-driven solutions from IT staffing to direct placement services to managed solutions and consulting, DISYS annually deploys thousands of consultants to innovate, deploy, manage, and support their clients’ technology needs. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. For more information, please visit www.staffingindustry.com.

Contacts

MEDIA

Sandra Schwartzman



Vice President of Public Relations



RMR & Associates



(301) 230 – 0045 x 100



sschwartzman@rmr.com