District of Columbia Partners with Capital Factory To Launch Emerging Tech Hub in Nation’s Capital

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Capital Factory, in partnership with the City of Washington, DC, launched STATION DC, a desperately needed tech hub designed to foster collaboration between innovators and policymakers in the heart of the nation’s capital.





STATION DC will supercharge the DC innovation scene and provide a place for frontier tech leaders from around the country to gather and engage with federal, regional, and local decision makers in preparing for coming disruptions. Union Market District will serve as host for a year-round calendar of programming designed to accelerate the development of frontier technology in the national interest, including quarterly summits, showcases, and networking events. The initiative launched on July 9 with “NATO to The Future: Preparing for Coming Disruptions,” a micro-summit focused on the future of technology and innovation running alongside the official NATO Summit in Washington, D.C.

By creating a collaborative environment modeled after Capital Factory’s successful approach in Austin, Texas, STATION DC will offer mentorship, connections, and a collaborative space where the newest innovators and dreamers can engage directly with leaders and each other. The opportunity to partner with Capital Factory in bolstering the startup ecosystem in DC was identified by Councilmember Kenyan R. McDuffie for the significant economic and social impact it would have. Recognizing the potential for substantial economic and social impact, McDuffie initiated introductions and led subsequent conversations and planning for the partnership.

STATION DC will open a physical hub for hosting headlining programs, high-level gatherings, and the launch of novel technologies; educate policymakers; and foster an ecosystem of public-private partnerships. Estimated to open in 2025 in Union Market District, the hub aims to accelerate technological progress and shape the future responsibly and effectively.

“ Washington, D.C. is poised to become the premier tech launchpad for a new wave of startups,” said Kenyan R. McDuffie, Councilmember At-Large for the District of Columbia and Chairman of the Committee on Business and Economic Development. “ STATION DC will bridge the gap between frontier tech and policymakers, ensuring that our city remains at the forefront of innovation that drives the national interest.”

“ By extending Capital Factory’s proven model to the nation’s capital, we are creating a dynamic space where America’s builders can form public-private partnerships that change the world,” said Joshua Baer, Founder of Capital Factory. “ STATION DC will leverage capitalism, our nation’s greatest competitive advantage, to accelerate tech progress and foster meaningful dialogue to shape the future.”

STATION DC will establish an outside advisory board of futurists and venture capitalists to shape the strategic vision of the tech hub and involve leading startups. Invited inaugural representatives will include technologists from 8VC, Andreessen Horowitz, Archimedes Labs, Bain Capital Ventures, Betaworks, Decisive Point, Draper Associates, FLOODGATE, Irongate, Night Dragon, Overmatch, Prime Movers Lab, Revolution, Riot Ventures, Sound Ventures, Tusk Ventures, Urban Legend, Valhalla Ventures, and others (to be announced).

Micro Summit & Launchpad Party

STATION DC was announced at two special events. On the margins of the 75th Anniversary NATO celebrations, national and international leaders gathered with tech startups at Union Market to discuss the massive tech changes reshaping our future. The micro summit – “NATO To The Future: Preparing for Coming Disruptions” – was hosted by STATION DC’s founding partners, followed by a formal announcement from City leaders regarding the launch of this forthcoming tech hub.

About Capital Factory

Capital Factory is the center of gravity for entrepreneurs outside of Silicon Valley. Thousands of entrepreneurs, programmers and designers gather day and night, in-person and online for meetups, classes and coworking. With boots on the ground in Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and now Washington, DC, we meet the best entrepreneurs in the country and introduce them to investors, employees, mentors and customers. According to Pitchbook, Capital Factory has been the most active, early-stage investor in Texas since 2010.

About Union Market District

One of Washington, DC’s fastest growing neighborhoods, Union Market District is a unique fusion of heritage and innovation, drawing more than 3.5 million visitors annually. The 20,000-square-foot historic Market is the heart and soul of a 45-acre revitalized streetscape of shops, casual and fine dining, art galleries, residences, offices and amenities. In total, Union Market District is home to more than 185 businesses. Hundreds of cultural events and experiences take place each year in some of DC’s most exciting and versatile venues, including Dock5, AutoShop, the Plaza, the Rooftop and La Cosecha, a contemporary Latin American marketplace and culinary embassy.

