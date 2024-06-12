Distributor Mouser Electronics Honored for Third Consecutive Year with Top Awards from Vishay Intertechnology

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, today announced that it has received two major distribution awards from Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a valued partner and leading manufacturer of electronic components.









Vishay named Mouser its 2023 High Service (Catalog) Distributor of the Year and 2023 Semiconductor High Service (Catalog) Distributor of the Year. The annual awards are based on a scoring system for key performance metrics, including sales revenue, new product introductions and total stocked parts. Mouser has received a long list of awards from Vishay throughout the years, and this is the third straight year that Vishay has awarded Mouser these top awards.

“What a tremendous honor to be awarded three years in a row with these top two awards. Our global customers rely on Vishay’s quality components and broad technology portfolio for their electronic designs. We are extremely grateful for the partnership,” said Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics Senior Vice President of Products. “On behalf of the Mouser team, we thank Vishay for this recognition and look forward to continued mutual success.”

“We are thrilled to recognize Mouser for best-in-class performance in 2023. High service distribution is an important part of our growth strategy. Mouser’s top-notch service and global logistics are well deserving of these awards,” said Bill Boldt, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing Americas at Vishay. “Congratulations to everyone at Mouser on another outstanding year.”

Over the last decade, Mouser has received numerous awards from Vishay, including 2022, 2021 and 2018 High Service (Catalog) Distributor of the Year (DoY); 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2017 Semiconductor High Service DoY; and the 2020 and 2019 Americas Passives High Service DoY; and 2015 North American High Service DoY. Mouser’s Europe team has received the High Service DoY for Europe Award 2013 through 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

With more than 50,000 Vishay products in stock, Mouser offers a wide selection of the manufacturer’s newest products, from discrete semiconductors — including diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics — to passive electronic components such as resistors, inductors and capacitors.

To learn more about Vishay products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/vishay/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.®

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com