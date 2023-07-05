Distinctive Workforce Solutions, Distinctive Personnel, and ManageRight Technologies Unite as SourceNow, Disrupting the Staffing Industry

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SourceNow, a global leader in contingent talent solutions, is proud to announce the full acquisition and unification of its subsidiaries: Distinctive Workforce Solutions, Distinctive Personnel, and ManageRight Technologies, under the visionary leadership of its CEO, Jean-Paul Renard. This strategic move positions SourceNow as the only company in the global staffing industry that owns and delivers proprietary Vendor Management Software, Managed Services, Temporary Staffing, Professional Services Staffing, CDL Class A transportation Schooling, and is supported by a marketplace of over 1000 global staffing suppliers.









Jean-Paul Renard expressed his profound pride and gratitude for the successful establishment of an organization that he has now taken great pleasure in fully acquiring and uniting under one powerhouse brand, SourceNow. “Through the merger of our cherished companies, we have unlocked the potential to leverage our combined resources and achieve rapid scalability. Our unwavering objective is to revolutionize the delivery and management of temporary staffing, completely reshaping the staffing industry. With steadfast determination, we are on track to accomplish this transformation swiftly and decisively.”

With its headquarters located in Boca Raton, Florida, SourceNow is set to transform the staffing landscape with its comprehensive range of services – all offered under one roof. Leveraging 30 years of experience and expertise, SourceNow provides bespoke solutions that allow clients to focus on their core missions rather than the many challenges of finding and managing flexible talent.

With this united front, SourceNow becomes the sole provider to offer all these services directly to companies worldwide. By consolidating its expertise and resources, SourceNow aims to drive innovation and efficiency through technology and responsible, sustainable business processes.

About SourceNow

SourceNow is a global leader in contingent talent solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services to meet the staffing needs of companies worldwide. With headquarters in Boca Raton, FL, SourceNow brings 30 years of experience in Vendor Management Software Technology, Managed Services, Temporary Staffing, Professional Staffing Services and CDL Class A Transportation training.

Note: SourceNow disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not guarantee the accuracy of any third-party content.

