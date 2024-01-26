Disruptions Intensify Need for Holistic Change Management

With few platforms available for end-to-end management, most enterprises navigate organizational change using separate tools, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ OCM Platforms and Tools global report finds digital transformation, new workforce trends and changes in global business have forced many companies to craft strategies for implementing and sustaining change. Comprehensive OCM platforms, which cover an entire change initiative and track data and project assessments from beginning to end, can help organizations effectively manage such projects, the report says.

“Enterprise change is difficult if it is not done right,” said Randy Geoghagan, ISG partner and leader, Enterprise Change. “Projects carried out using holistic OCM have a much higher success rate.”

However, because there are a limited number of OCM platforms, most organizations bolt together tools built for functions such as training, project management and unified communications and collaboration (UCC), ISG says.

As the availability of purpose-built OCM platforms expands, enterprises will be able to gain several benefits, the report says. By giving team members more ways to participate and provide feedback, end-to-end OCM systems increase employee engagement and allow it to be measured in real time. Holistic OCM also prevents rework and reduces costs by automating, tracking and analyzing outcomes. Such platforms can also improve compliance with regulations for managing change and informing employees.

OCM platforms are increasingly designed around providing the best possible employee experience, using features such as social learning tools, real-time feedback channels and personalized change journeys that employees can track, ISG says. AI and ML are also increasingly important components, providing personalized recommendations, automating tasks and scheduling communications.

The growing integration of OCM software with other enterprise systems, including HR, CRM and learning management platforms, gives organizations a more holistic view of change and the ability to align change initiatives with other business goals, the report says.

“The market for end-to-end OCM platforms is still emerging, but companies are recognizing the need to comprehensively manage transitions,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Change management is a vital and promising field.”

The report also explores other OCM trends, including the ongoing evolution of training platforms and demand for more pricing options.

For more insights into the OCM challenges enterprises face, and advice on addressing them, including how to understand an organization’s needs and plan changes properly, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ global OCM Platforms and Tools report evaluates the capabilities of 51 providers across three quadrants: OCM Platforms, Training Platforms and Communication Platforms.

The report names Articulate 360, BlueJeans, Changefirst, EdApp, GoTo Meeting, Microsoft Teams, ProProfs, Slack, Tech Mahindra, The Change Compass, Trello, WalkMe, Webex, Whatfix, Workplace, YOOBIC and Zoom as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Assima and BeeKeeper are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ global OCM Platforms and Tools report is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

