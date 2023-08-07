Disprz Raises $30M in Series C Funding to Expand Presence in the US Market

MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Disprz, an AI-powered learning and skilling suite, has raised $30 Million in its Series C funding round led by Lumos Capital and 360 ONE Asset (IIFL), with participation from Kae Capital, KOIS, & Dallas Venture Capital. The funds raised in the round will be utilized for global market expansion and product development using new-age technologies like Generative AI in emerging markets such as India, & expanding to the US as they have already achieved product market fit. The company serves industry leaders like Thrasio, Amazon, Mint Dentistry, & others.





Since its inception in 2015, Disprz has witnessed remarkable growth & is one of few HR tech startups in Series C segment. “The company’s consistent revenue growth, during and after the peak of the pandemic, shows that people’s advancement is recession-proof problem statement within HR tech – it is a core problem of humanity,” stated Kuljit Chadha, Co-Founder & COO, of Disprz.

Subbu Viswanathan, Co-founder & CEO of Disprz, said, “Disprz is at the forefront of innovation in the learning and skilling space. We are on a mission to equip the workforce for the rapidly changing world, and we solve this mission using a B2B SaaS approach.“

Rohan Wadhwa, Managing Director of Lumos Capital Group, said, “Disprz provides the rare combination of breadth in product with their Learning Management System, Learning Experience Platform, and Frontline Enablement offerings, to meet a spectrum of customer needs and also depth of product quality to ensure its serving customers with the highest level of product innovation.”

Disprz has established its presence in every continent, serving over 350 organizations & boasting impressive roster of renowned household brands & industry leaders. The fundraise will enable Disprz to expand global team, hire data scientists, skilling scientists, and engineers to complement its product capabilities & accelerate success through bigger & local go-to-market teams. The company also plans to form strategic partnerships and make strategic acquisitions, partnering with the broader learning ecosystem, including HCM players, people reward platforms, learning content players, and assessment players.

Disprz envisions itself as people intelligence suite on global scale, extending beyond employee skilling to back every stage in an employee’s lifecycle. The company aims to empower organizations worldwide to advance their workforce potential through skills, data & personalization.

For more information, visit https://disprz.ai/.

Contacts

Media Contact

Falguni Khemka



falguni@deqollab.com

+91-8318076955