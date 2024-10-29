Disprz Continues Growth Momentum With GenAI Advancements and Analyst Recognitions

WEST ORANGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CorporateLearning–Disprz, the leading GenAI-Powered Learning & Skilling platform provider today announced several new GenAI advancements aimed at delivering transformative learning experiences. Disprz has registered significant growth in its customer base (including large enterprises) over the last 12 months.





Disprz offers an Impact-First, Generative Learning & Skilling Platform leveraging GenAI-powered content, assessments, skills, and more for transformative learning experiences. In this context, the key capabilities include:

Content and Assessment Authoring: Easy content authoring in exciting formats using text-to-video creation and video-to-script generation, along with assessment authoring with varying difficulty levels.

Deep Search : Rapid content discovery enables the locating of specific information across various content formats without fully engaging with the content.

AI-Powered Recommendations: Personalized learning & skilling experience with tailored content recommendations based on the learner's current skill set and identified skill gaps.

Disprz Originals: Short, engaging learning pathways with content and assessments in a multi-lingual, reel-style format, delivering an engaging visual experience.

Automated Pathways: Conversational learning pathways using relevant upskilling content from a variety of sources.

Content Summarization: Content summary to easily choose and consume the content best suited to the learner's requirements.

As per Harvard Business Review, about 75% of L&D professionals believe that GenAI will revolutionize corporate learning in 2025. By incorporating GenAI, organizations can offer personalized and adaptive learning experiences at scale, better preparing their workforce with the skills needed for an AI-led future. “Generative AI unlocks transformative possibilities for the L&D community, often challenged by limited resources and high demands. Our GenAI roadmap is designed to significantly reduce the operational burden of L&D staff, enabling them to focus on strategic priorities, such as collaboration with business leaders over daily tasks, including content creation, platform administration, and report generation,” said Subbu Viswanathan, Disprz’s Co-Founder & CEO.

Disprz recently received major recognitions from leading industry analysts, including:

Recognized as a key vendor offering Learning Experience Platforms (LXPs) in the Gartner Hype Cycle for HR Technology report for 2024 .

. Disprz was recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Corporate Learning Technologies as one of the only three vendors offering both LMS and LXP products.

as one of the only three vendors offering both LMS and LXP products. The Josh Bersin Company recognized Disprz as a “2025 HR Technology AI Trailblazer”. This list includes the Top 30 vendors offering most-advanced AI-powered solutions in all areas of human capital management (HCM).

For Fall 2024, G2 recognized Disprz as a Leader in the enterprise segment and for Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific regions.

Disprz is organizing a Global Virtual Symposium, PLAN 25, a convergence of innovation agenda and actionable insights for CHROs and L&D Leaders to help in strategizing for the upcoming year. PLAN 25 will kick off with a Keynote from Katy Tynan, VP, Principal Analyst, Forrester, followed by a panel discussion featuring leading CHROs and L&D Leaders and an “Innovation Showcase” focused on GenAI advancements. Register for PLAN 25 here: PLAN 25, US.

About Disprz

Disprz is an impact-first, generative learning and skilling platform helping organizations drive workforce productivity and business performance exponentially. Disprz empowers 400+ customers and over 3.5 million learners across the United States, South-East Asia, the Middle- East, and India. Global brands, such as Amazon, Uber, EY, Deloitte, and GE, rely on Disprz to drive L&D transformation and upskill & reskill their workforce. Leading industry analysts, including Gartner, have recognized Disprz for its GenAI-powered learning and skilling platform; Disprz was ranked as an Enterprise Leader by G2 for Fall 2024 for LMS and LXP products. For more information, please visit disprz.ai

