Dispatch Media Group Names Battelle a Winner of the Columbus Top Workplaces 2023 Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Battelle has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Columbus C.E.O. Magazine Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.


“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“We are proud to be named a Top Workplace in Columbus, ” said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer. “We strive to provide an environment where our employees can thrive professionally, feel included and valued, and contribute to the greater good by tackling the most pressing scientific challenge while also giving back to the community through philanthropy and STEM education.”

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Battelle

delaneyk@battelle.org, 800-201-2011

https://www.battelle.org/

