Disney+ to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Offering in Several Countries Across Europe and in Canada on November 1

A New Ad-Free Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Subscription Will Be Available in the U.S. This Fall

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following the successful ad-tier launch in the U.S., today, Disney+ (NYSE: DIS) announced an ad-supported offering will be available in select markets across Europe and in Canada beginning November 1. As pricing is updated for various plans later this year, subscribers in the U.S. will have access to a new ad-free bundled subscription plan, starting September 6, featuring Disney+ Premium and Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/month.

“The strong momentum of our ad-supported plans in the U.S. demonstrates the importance of providing consumers with choice, flexibility and value,” said Joe Earley, President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment. “We are excited to expand that offering in more markets across the globe, including in Europe and Canada, and to launch a new premium duo bundle of ad-free Disney+ and Hulu this Fall, as we take steps toward making extensive Hulu content available via Disney+ later this year for Bundle subscribers.”

Internationally, Disney+ is also expanding choice and value options with the launch of a new Standard tier, as well as Standard with Ads in select EMEA markets and Canada. The new ad-supported plans start at £4.99/€5.99 month in EMEA and $7.99/month in Canada. Existing subscribers in applicable markets will remain in the Premium tier with No Ads when their subscription price increases in December, unless they opt to switch into one of the new lower-priced plans.

The ad-supported, Standard and Premium plans in select European markets and Canada offer access to the Disney+ content library and key product features including:

Exclusive Originals & Library Content: A collection of thousands of award-winning titles across films, documentaries, TV series, and shorts, all in one place

A collection of thousands of award-winning titles across films, documentaries, TV series, and shorts, all in one place Profiles : Ability to create multiple profiles per account, with the option to set profile PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls

: Ability to create multiple profiles per account, with the option to set profile PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls Concurrent Viewing : Stream on up to four supported devices simultaneously, depending on your plan

: Stream on up to four supported devices simultaneously, depending on your plan High-Quality Video Formats: Depending on your plan, formats include 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Full HD, HDR10, and Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced where supported

The new Disney+ and Hulu Bundle ad-free plan launching on September 6 adds another option to an already comprehensive slate of subscription plans that are among the best values in streaming today. Beginning October 12, the new pricing for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ ad-supported and ad-free plans in the U.S. include:

Subscription Tier Monthly Annual Disney+ With Ads (No Change) $7.99 N/A No Ads* $13.99 $139.99 Hulu With Ads (No Change) $7.99 $79.99 No Ads* $17.99 N/A Disney+ (With Ads) Add-On (No Change) $2.00 N/A ESPN+ on Hulu Add-On* $10.99 N/A ESPN+ With Ads* $10.99 $109.99 UFC PPV (standalone) (No Change) $79.99 (per event) UFC PPV + Annual* N/A $134.98 Bundle Offerings Duo Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads)^ – *NEW* $19.99 N/A Duo Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) (No Change) $9.99 N/A Trio Premium: Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (No Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $24.99 N/A Trio Basic: Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads)* $14.99 N/A Hulu + Live TV With Ads* $76.99 N/A No Ads* $89.99 N/A

* Effective as of October 12, 2023 ^Available beginning September 6, 2023 Pricing for legacy plans and add-ons that are no longer available for purchase are excluded

Subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu give viewers instant access to the best of streaming television and film – including award-winning Original content, movies and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more and one of the largest on-demand streaming libraries of current and past seasons of hit shows and movies. Hulu + Live TV is the leading and most valuable all-in-one DMVPD on the market offering 90+ live TV channels, a suite of premium SVOD services including Hulu’s entire streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ and viewer first features like Unlimited DVR all included as part of its base plan.

Twitter: @DisneyPlus @hulu

Instagram: @DisneyPlus @hulu

Facebook: @DisneyPlus @hulu

TikTok: @DisneyPlus @hulu

Hashtag: #DisneyPlus

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from Disney offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

About Hulu

Hulu is the leading and most comprehensive all-in-one premium streaming service that offers an expansive slate of live and on-demand entertainment, both in and outside the home, through a wide array of subscription options that give consumers ultimate control over their viewing experience. As part of the Disney Entertainment segment, Hulu is the only on-demand offering that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, libraries of hit TV series and films – including licensed content available exclusively on Hulu – and award-winning Hulu Originals, both with and without commercials. With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers receive a unique combination of access to 90+ live news, entertainment and sports TV channels from 20th Television, The Walt Disney Company, ABC, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks, as well as Hulu’s on-demand library, Disney+, and ESPN+ included as part of the base plan. Visit hulu.com to subscribe or learn more about the service.

Contacts

April Carretta



april.carretta@disney.com

Shelby Cotten



shelby.b.cotten@disney.com