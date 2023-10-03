Home Business Wire discovery+ Announces Price Increase
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Effective today, October 3, the price of a new discovery+ ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S. will increase from $6.99 to $8.99 plus applicable taxes. The ad-lite subscription will not change and remains $4.99/month.


In Canada, the price of a new discovery+ ad-free monthly subscription will increase from $6.99 CAD to $8.99 CAD. The price of a new discovery+ ad-lite subscription will change from $4.99 CAD to $5.99 CAD.

Existing subscribers will see their monthly rate increase on their next billing cycle on or after November 2.

This is the first time discovery+ has increased the price of a monthly subscription in these markets since launching in January 2021. This will allow us to continue to provide can’t miss-stories in the food, home, relationships, true crime, paranormal genres – plus so much more.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery. With the largest-ever content offering at launch, discovery+ features a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular passion verticals including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com, or find the discovery+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Jaclyn.Mandelbaum@warnermedia.com

