Discover the Future of Automotive Electronics: Join JEDEC’s Forum in San Jose on September 19th

Leading Standards Development Organization to Accelerate Innovation in Automotive Electronics





ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry, today announced that it is hosting an Automotive Electronics Forum on September 19, 2024 in San Jose, CA. There is no charge to attend, but advance registration is required and space is limited. For more information and registration, visit the JEDEC website.

The Forum offers an impressive lineup of influential speakers covering a diverse range of innovative topics related to automotive electronics, including keynote presentations from Ford Motor Company, Micron, Rivian, Samsung, SK Hynix, and STMicroelectronics. Speakers from Infineon, Keysight, MIPI, Monolithic Power Systems, Synopsys, TI, VisIC Technologies and Wolley round out the agenda. There’s something for everyone looking to stay ahead in this dynamic field.

Mian Quddus, Chairman of the JEDEC Board of Directors, said: “We are delighted to invite industry professionals to join us and gain inspiration from the leading companies that are shaping the future of automotive technology.” He added, “Supporting the industry through educational outreach is an integral part of JEDEC’s mission, and we look forward to welcoming attendees to the JEDEC Automotive Electronics Forum next month.”

About JEDEC

JEDEC is the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry. Thousands of volunteers representing over 350 member companies work together with more than 100 JEDEC technical committees and task groups to meet the needs of every segment of the industry, manufacturers and consumers alike. The publications and standards generated by JEDEC committees are accepted throughout the world. All JEDEC standards are available for download from the JEDEC website. For more information, visit www.jedec.org.

Contacts

Emily Desjardins



703-907-7560



emilyd@jedec.org