Discover New AI Opportunities at GovAI Summit and CodeForward

Experts from Accenture, Github, Tabnine, Codeium, Microsoft, and several government agencies will present on a range of topics

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Artificial intelligence (AI) has swept through enterprises, changing the way we work and drawing attention from the government. The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has established a roadmap for AI, outlining the public sector’s future plans.





Two influential AI events, GovAI Summit and CodeForward, will take place Dec. 5-6 at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia, to continue the conversation about what’s next for AI.

“Events like the GovAI Summit and CodeForward play a crucial role in convening the pioneers who are shaping the responsible development and deployment of AI,” said Pete Erickson, CEO of Modev and organizer of AI-related conferences for more than five years. “By bringing together government leaders, industry experts, developers, and policymakers to learn from one another, we hope to advance collaboration that drives more informed, ethical, and innovative uses of AI to benefit society.”

The GovAI Summit gathers leaders at the intersection of government and AI to discuss critical topics like generative AI, data science, cybersecurity, funding, and more. Speakers include Dimitri Kusnezov, Under Secretary for Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security; Jennifer Franks, Director of the Center for Enhanced Cybersecurity at the Government Accountability Office; Brian Epley, Principal Deputy CIO at the Department of Energy and Dr. Alan Sim, Chief Data Officer, Centers for Disease Control.

CodeForward is billed as the most comprehensive generative AI coding event yet. Technical experts from companies like Accenture and Codeium lead hands-on workshops about open-source large language models, prompt engineering, and OpenAI GPT product training.

The agendas promise more than 100 speakers across panels, workshops, keynotes, and sessions focused on AI strategy, responsible implementation, product development, and the future of AI.

