Discover® Named a Best Place to Work for IT Professionals for Twentieth Year

RIVERWOODS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Foundry’s Computerworld named Discover as a 2024 Best Places to Work in IT, marking a milestone twentieth year of recognition for the organization. The annual award recognizes the top organizations that challenge their technology professionals while providing great benefits and upskilling opportunities.





This year, Discover ranks No. 44 among large companies on this year’s list. Since 1994, Computerworld has ranked the top work environments for technology professionals. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings such as benefits, career development, diversity, equity and inclusion, future of work, training and retention. The rankings are reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

“Behind every Discover product is a team of top technology talent. This recognition reflects that talent, as well as our commitment to supporting our employees as they continue to grow their craft,” said Jason Strle, executive vice president and chief information officer at Discover. “Our commitment to our technologists is reflected in our organizational priorities and engineering culture and is seen in action every day through the learning modules, content, trainings, and networking opportunities offered through the Discover Technology Academy.”

“Technology is playing an increasingly important role in modern business. IT professionals continue to benefit from this trend, as this year’s winning organizations increase staffing and offer a variety of pathways to upskill, reskill, and diversify their teams,” said Rob O’Regan, global director, content strategy, Foundry. “These companies provide a model for IT and HR leaders who are looking for new ways to attract, engage, and retain talent in an increasingly competitive IT environment.”

Discover is hiring talented engineers across domains including cybersecurity, data, DevOps, infrastructure and software. To learn more about careers in technology, visit discover.com/careers.

To view Discover’s full profile on the 100 Best Places to Work in IT list, visit Computerworld.com

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America’s cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation’s leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today’s abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld’s award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world’s largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by Foundry. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com (http://www.foundryco.com).

Contacts

Karen Medina



Discover



karenmedina@discover.com

224-405-1747



@Discover_News