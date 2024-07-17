Discover Financial Services Reports Second Quarter 2024 Net Income of $1.5 Billion or $6.06 Per Diluted Share

Board of Directors Declares Semi-Annual Dividend for Preferred Stock and Quarterly Dividend for Common Stock

Second Quarter 2024 Results 2024(1) (2) 2023 YOY Change Total loans, end of period (in billions) $127.6 $117.9 8% Total revenue net of interest expense (in millions) $4,538 $3,878 17% Total net charge-off rate 4.83% 3.22% 161 bps Net income (in millions) $1,530 $901 70% Diluted EPS $6.06 $3.54 71%

Note(s) 1. Private student loans were classified as held-for-sale effective June 30, 2024. The charge-offs related to private student loans are through June 30, 2024, the date the loans were transferred to held-for-sale classification 2. Includes an adjustment to reverse the allowance for credit losses upon classifying the private student loan portfolio as held-for-sale

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) today reported net income of $1.5 billion or $6.06 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to a net income of $901 million or $3.54 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023.

“ Discover’s fundamental operating performance remains very good, as shown by our loan growth, margin expansion and higher non-interest revenue in the quarter,” said Michael Shepherd, Discover’s Interim CEO and President. “ Additionally, we advanced several critical initiatives including entering into an agreement to sell our student loan assets, favorably resolving litigation in our Payment Services segment, and entering into a class action settlement agreement for the card misclassification matter.”

Segment Results

Digital Banking

Digital Banking pretax income of $1.8 billion for the quarter was $694 million higher than the prior year period reflecting a lower provision for credit losses and increased revenue net of interest expense partially offset by increased operating expenses.

Total loans ended the quarter at $127.6 billion, up 8% year-over-year, and up 1% sequentially. Credit card loans ended the quarter at $100.1 billion, up 7% year-over-year. Personal loans increased $1.2 billion, or 13%. Private student loans were down 1%, and were classified as held-for-sale as of June 30, 2024.

Net interest income for the quarter increased $347 million, or 11% year-over-year, driven by higher average receivables and net interest margin expansion. Net interest margin was 11.17%, up 11 basis points versus the prior year. Card yield was 15.99%, up 85 basis points from the prior year primarily driven by a lower promotional balance mix and lower payment rates, partially offset by higher interest charge-offs. Interest expense as a percent of total loans increased 71 basis points from the prior year period, primarily driven by higher funding costs.

Non-interest income increased $105 million, or 18% from the prior year period, reflecting higher net discount / interchange revenue from lower rewards costs, higher loan fee income, and higher transaction processing revenue. Other income increased due to a facility sale.

The total net charge-off rate was 4.83%, up 161 basis points from the prior year period and down 9 basis points from the prior quarter reflecting continued seasoning of recent vintages. The credit card net charge-off rate was 5.55%, up 187 basis points from the prior year period and down 11 basis points from the prior quarter. The 30+ day delinquency rate for credit card loans was 3.69%, up 83 basis points year-over-year and down 14 basis points from the prior quarter. The Personal loan net charge-off rate of 3.98% was up 170 basis points from the prior year and down 4 basis points from the prior quarter. Private Student loans net charge-off rate was 1.85%, up 60 basis points from the prior year and up 27 basis points from the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $739 million decreased $566 million from the prior year quarter driven by an $869 million private student loan reserve release and a $281 million lower reserve build, partially offset by a $598 million increase in net charge-offs.

Total operating expenses were up $324 million year-over-year, or 24%. Other expense was up reflecting a charge for expected regulatory penalties related to the card misclassification matter. Professional fees were higher primarily due to higher recovery fees and continued investment in compliance and risk management initiatives, and employee compensation increased driven by higher business technology resources.

Payment Services

Payment Services pretax income of $277 million was up $207 million year-over-year primarily driven by a favorable settlement of existing litigation where Discover was the plaintiff and higher PULSE transaction processing revenue.

Payment Services volume was $99.3 billion, up 11% from the prior year period. Discover Network volume was down 3% reflecting a slowdown in Discover card sales volume. PULSE dollar volume was up 18% driven by increased debit transaction volume. Diners Club volume was down 5% year-over-year as a result of lower volumes in India and Network Partners volume decreased 22% from the prior year due to lower AribaPay volume.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $2,750 per share. The dividend equals $27.50 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on October 30, 2024, to the holders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, in the amount of $3,062.50 per share. The dividend equals $30.625 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of the Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on September 23, 2024, to the holders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2024.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock payable on September 5, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on August 22, 2024.

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics) Quarter Ended Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Jun 30,

2023 EARNINGS SUMMARY Interest Income $4,971 $4,948 $4,290 Interest Expense 1,447 1,461 1,113 Net Interest Income 3,524 3,487 3,177 Discount/Interchange Revenue 1,153 1,074 1,158 Rewards Cost 716 703 788 Discount and Interchange Revenue, net 437 371 370 Protection Products Revenue 42 42 44 Loan Fee Income 205 200 186 Transaction Processing Revenue 91 87 72 Gains (Losses) on Equity Investments 0 0 1 Other Income 239 23 28 Total Non-Interest Income 1,014 723 701 Revenue Net of Interest Expense 4,538 4,210 3,878 Provision for Credit Losses 739 1,497 1,305 Employee Compensation and Benefits 658 671 588 Marketing and Business Development 258 250 268 Information Processing & Communications 167 163 150 Professional Fees 296 292 216 Premises and Equipment 23 20 20 Other Expense 327 913 162 Total Operating Expense 1,729 2,309 1,404 Income/(Loss) Before Income Taxes 2,070 404 1,169 Tax Expense 540 96 268 Net Income/(Loss) $1,530 $308 $901 Net Income/(Loss) Allocated to Common Stockholders $1,521 $274 $895 PER SHARE STATISTICS Basic EPS $6.06 $1.10 $3.54 Diluted EPS $6.06 $1.10 $3.54 Common Stock Price (period end) $130.81 $131.09 $116.85 Book Value per share $63.99 $58.74 $55.44 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Total Assets $150,867 $152,689 $138,082 Total Liabilities 134,800 137,969 124,226 Total Equity 16,067 14,720 13,856 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $150,867 $152,689 $138,082 TOTAL LOAN RECEIVABLES Ending Loans 1, 2 $127,649 $126,555 $117,906 Average Loans 1, 2 $126,983 $127,126 $115,259 Interest Yield 14.85 % 14.71 % 14.17 % Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 2 5.77 % 5.74 % 4.01 % Net Principal Charge-off Rate 2 4.83 % 4.92 % 3.22 % Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 3 3.33 % 3.38 % 2.57 % Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 3 1.62 % 1.64 % 1.16 % Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars 2 $1,820 $1,812 $1,153 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars 2 $1,522 $1,556 $924 Net Interest and Fee Charge-off Dollars 2 $344 $348 $202 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days 3 $3,917 $4,282 $3,027 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days 3 $1,903 $2,079 $1,361 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) $8,481 $9,258 $8,064 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 4, 5 ($777 ) ($25 ) $373 Reserve Rate 3 7.22 % 7.32 % 6.84 % CREDIT CARD LOANS Ending Loans $100,066 $99,475 $93,955 Average Loans $99,584 $100,310 $91,825 Interest Yield 15.99 % 15.79 % 15.14 % Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 6.66 % 6.61 % 4.59 % Net Principal Charge-off Rate 5.55 % 5.66 % 3.68 % Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 3.69 % 3.83 % 2.86 % Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 1.83 % 1.95 % 1.35 % Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars $1,648 $1,649 $1,051 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars $1,373 $1,411 $842 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days $3,697 $3,810 $2,689 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days $1,834 $1,941 $1,269 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) $7,591 $7,541 $6,525 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 5 $50 ($78 ) $390 Reserve Rate 7.59 % 7.58 % 6.94 % Total Discover Card Volume $56,441 $53,239 $58,774 Discover Card Sales Volume $53,482 $50,137 $55,229 Rewards Rate 1.32 % 1.39 % 1.42 % SEGMENT- INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES Digital Banking $1,793 $322 $1,099 Payment Services 277 82 70 Total $2,070 $404 $1,169 NETWORK VOLUME PULSE Network $81,749 $79,073 $69,008 Network Partners 8,111 11,070 10,408 Diners Club International 6 9,421 10,181 9,897 Total Payment Services 99,281 100,324 89,313 Discover Network – Proprietary 55,351 51,764 57,099 Total $154,632 $152,088 $146,412

1 Total Loans includes Home Equity and other loans 2 Includes private student loans classified as held-for-sale effective June 30, 2024. The charge-offs related to private student loans are through June 30, 2024, the date the loans were transferred to the held-for-sale classification 3 Excludes loans classified as held-for-sale 4 Includes an adjustment to reverse the allowance for credit losses upon classifying the private student loan portfolio as held-for-sale 5 Excludes any build/release of the liability for expected credit losses on unfunded commitments as the offset is recorded in accrued expenses and other liabilities in the Company’s condensed consolidated statements of financial condition 6 Volume is derived from data provided by licencees for Diners Club branded cards issued outside of North America and is subject to subsequent revision or amendment. Note: See Glossary for definitions of financial terms in the financial supplement which is available online at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov) and the Company’s website (http://investorrelations.discoverfinancial.com).

