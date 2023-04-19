Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter 2023 Net Income of $1.0 Billion or $3.58 Per Diluted Share

Board of Directors Approves Repurchase of up to $2.7 Billion of Common Stock and Increases the Quarterly Common Stock Dividend 17% to $0.70 Per Share

RIVERWOODS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS):

First Quarter 2023 Results 2023 2022 YOY Change Total loans, end of period (in billions) $112.7 $93.5 21% Total revenue net of interest expense (in millions) $3,753 $2,902 29% Total net charge-off rate 2.72% 1.61% 111 bps Net income/(loss) (in millions) $976 $1,242 (21)% Diluted EPS $3.58 $4.22 (15%)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) today reported net income of $1.0 billion or $3.58 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to a net income of $1.2 billion or $4.22 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022.

“ Our results for the first quarter of 2023 indicate a solid start to the year, with continued receivables growth and record deposit inflows, while credit is normalizing as expected. While there was stress across some segments of the banking system, our strong funding and capital generative business model enabled us to invest for growth while sustaining significant capital return to shareholders,” said Roger Hochschild, CEO and President of Discover. “ We believe these factors create a compelling position for Discover in 2023 and beyond.”

Segment Results

Digital Banking

Digital Banking pretax income of $1.2 billion for the quarter was $498 million lower than the prior year period reflecting a higher provision for credit losses and higher operating expenses, partially offset by increased revenue net of interest expense.

Total loans ended the quarter at $112.7 billion, up 21% year-over-year, and flat sequentially. Credit card loans ended the quarter at $89.8 billion, up 22% year-over-year. Personal loans increased $1.5 billion, or 21%, and private student loans increased $166 million, or 2%, year-over-year. The organic student loan portfolio, which excludes purchased loans, increased $313 million, or 3% from the prior year period.

Net interest income for the quarter increased $653 million, or 26% driven by higher average receivables and net interest margin expansion. Net interest margin was 11.34%, up 49 basis points versus the prior year. Card yield was 15.06%, up 247 basis points from the prior year primarily driven by higher market rates partially offset by higher interest charge-offs and a slightly higher mix of receivables at a promotional rate. Interest expense as a percent of total loans increased 230 basis points from the prior year period, primarily driven by higher funding costs.

Non-interest income increased $47 million, or 10%, from the prior year period, mainly driven by higher discount/interchange revenue and loan fee income partially offset by higher rewards cost driven by higher sales volumes.

The total net charge-off rate of 2.72% was 111 basis points higher versus the prior year period reflecting credit normalization across the portfolio. The credit card net charge-off rate was 3.10%, up 126 basis points from the prior year period and up 73 basis points from the prior quarter. The 30+ day delinquency rate for credit card loans was 2.76%, up 99 basis points year-over year and up 23 basis points from the prior quarter. The student loan net charge-off rate was 1.04%, up 35 basis points from the prior year and down 29 basis points from the prior quarter. Personal loans net charge-off rate of 1.94% was up 82 basis points from the prior year and up 45 basis points from the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $1.1 billion increased $948 million from the prior year driven by a $385 million reserve build in the current quarter compared to a $175 million reserve release in the prior year quarter and a $382 million increase in net-charge offs.

Total operating expenses were up $250 million year-over year, or 23%, driven primarily by higher expenses for employee compensation, professional fees, and marketing. The increase in employee compensation was driven by higher headcount. Professional fees increased due to investment in technology and consulting costs. Marketing increased primarily due to investments in consumer banking, card acquisition, and brand.

Payment Services

Payment Services pretax income of $47 million was up $148 million year-over-year. Higher revenue was driven by $162 million net losses on equity investments in the prior year quarter compared to $18 million net losses in the current year quarter.

Payment Services volume was $85.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year. PULSE dollar volume was up 9% primarily driven by increased debit transaction volume. Diners Club volume was up 28% year-over-year reflecting an improvement in global T&E and corporate spending. Network Partners volume decreased 1% from the prior year primarily reflecting lower transaction volume.

Share Repurchase

During the first quarter of 2023, the company repurchased approximately 11.3 million shares of common stock for $1.2 billion. Shares of common stock outstanding declined by 4.0% from the prior quarter.

The Board of Directors has approved a new $2.7 billion share repurchase program. The new share repurchase program spans five quarters through June 30, 2024, replaces the prior program, and may be terminated at any time. The company expects to make share repurchases from time to time subject to the company’s capital plan, market conditions and other factors, including legal and regulatory restrictions and required approvals.

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend from $0.60 to $0.70 per share, and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock payable on June 8, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on May 25, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties can listen to the conference call via a live audio webcast at https://investorrelations.discover.com.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America’s cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation’s leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

A financial summary follows. Financial, statistical, and business related information, as well as information regarding business and segment trends, is included in the financial supplement filed as Exhibit 99.2 to the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Both the earnings release and the financial supplement are available online at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov) and the company’s website (https://investorrelations.discover.com).

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, which speak to our expected business and financial performance, among other matters, contain words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “aim,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “likely,” and similar expressions. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and there is no undertaking to update or revise them as more information becomes available.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic variables, such as the availability of consumer credit, the housing market, energy costs, the number and size of personal bankruptcy filings, the rate of unemployment, the levels of consumer confidence and consumer debt and investor sentiment; the impact of current, pending and future legislation, regulation, supervisory guidance and regulatory and legal actions, including, but not limited to, those related to accounting guidance, tax reform, financial regulatory reform, consumer financial services practices, anti-corruption and funding, capital and liquidity; the actions and initiatives of current and potential competitors; our ability to manage our expenses; our ability to successfully achieve card acceptance across our networks and maintain relationships with network participants and merchants; our ability to sustain and grow our private student loan, personal loan and home loan products; difficulty obtaining regulatory approval for, financing, closing, transitioning, integrating or managing the expenses of acquisitions of or investments in new businesses, products or technologies; our ability to manage our credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk, operational risk, legal and compliance risk and strategic risk; the availability and cost of funding and capital; access to deposit, securitization, equity, debt and credit markets; the impact of rating agency actions; the level and volatility of equity prices, commodity prices and interest rates, currency values, investments, other market fluctuations and other market indices; losses in our investment portfolio; limits on our ability to pay dividends and repurchase our common stock; limits on our ability to receive payments from our subsidiaries; fraudulent activities or material security breaches of our or others’ key systems; our ability to remain organizationally effective; our ability to increase or sustain Discover card usage or attract new customers; our ability to maintain relationships with merchants; the effect of political, economic and market conditions, geopolitical events, climate change, pandemics and unforeseen or catastrophic events; our ability to introduce new products and services; our ability to manage our relationships with third-party vendors, as well as those with which we have no direct relationship such as our employees’ internet service providers; our ability to maintain current technology and integrate new and acquired systems and technology; our ability to collect amounts for disputed transactions from merchants and merchant acquirers; our ability to attract and retain employees; our ability to protect our reputation and our intellectual property; our ability to comply with regulatory requirements; and new lawsuits, investigations or similar matters or unanticipated developments related to current matters. We routinely evaluate and may pursue acquisitions of or investments in businesses, products, technologies, loan portfolios or deposits, which may involve payment in cash or our debt or equity securities.

Additional factors that could cause the company’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under “Risk Factors,” “Business – Competition,” “Business – Supervision and Regulation” and “ Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov) and subsequent reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, including the company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the SEC.

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics) Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 EARNINGS SUMMARY Interest Income $4,077 $3,856 $2,736 Interest Expense 945 789 257 Net Interest Income 3,132 3,067 2,479 Discount/Interchange Revenue 1,057 1,165 955 Rewards Cost 716 797 635 Discount and Interchange Revenue, net 341 368 320 Protection Products Revenue 43 44 44 Loan Fee Income 166 182 140 Transaction Processing Revenue 67 66 57 Gains/Losses on Equity Investments (18 ) (6 ) (162 ) Other Income 22 11 24 Total Non-Interest Income 621 665 423 Revenue Net of Interest Expense 3,753 3,732 2,902 Provision for Credit Losses 1,102 883 154 Employee Compensation and Benefits 625 573 500 Marketing and Business Development 241 313 192 Information Processing & Communications 139 143 125 Professional Fees 232 264 177 Premises and Equipment 22 48 24 Other Expense 124 154 112 Total Operating Expense 1,383 1,495 1,130 Income/(Loss) Before Income Taxes 1,268 1,354 1,618 Tax Expense 292 321 376 Net Income/(Loss) $976 $1,033 $1,242 Net Income/(Loss) Allocated to Common Stockholders $939 $1,027 $1,205 PER SHARE STATISTICS Basic EPS $3.58 $3.77 $4.23 Diluted EPS $3.58 $3.77 $4.22 Common Stock Price (period end) $98.84 $97.83 $110.19 Book Value per share $55.79 $54.57 $47.81 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY Total Assets $133,061 $131,628 $107,412 Total Liabilities 118,746 117,038 93,979 Total Equity 14,315 14,590 13,433 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $133,061 $131,628 $107,412 TOTAL LOAN RECEIVABLES Ending Loans 1 $112,674 $112,120 $93,471 Average Loans 1 $112,049 $108,036 $92,691 Interest Yield 14.06 % 13.53 % 11.80 % Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 3.50 % 2.87 % 2.64 % Net Principal Charge-off Rate 2.72 % 2.13 % 1.61 % Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 2.48 % 2.30 % 1.64 % Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 1.14 % 0.98 % 0.72 % Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars $966 $781 $603 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars $750 $581 $368 Net Interest and Fee Charge-off Dollars $169 $126 $87 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days $2,791 $2,578 $1,537 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days $1,290 $1,101 $678 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) $7,691 $7,374 $6,647 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 2 $385 $313 ($175 ) Reserve Rate 6.83 % 6.58 % 7.11 % CREDIT CARD LOANS Ending Loans $89,755 $90,113 $73,783 Average Loans $89,460 $86,396 $73,042 Interest Yield 15.06 % 14.50 % 12.59 % Gross Principal Charge-off Rate 3.99 % 3.20 % 3.00 % Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.10 % 2.37 % 1.84 % Delinquency Rate (30 or more days) 2.76 % 2.53 % 1.77 % Delinquency Rate (90 or more days) 1.34 % 1.14 % 0.83 % Gross Principal Charge-off Dollars $879 $697 $541 Net Principal Charge-off Dollars $684 $516 $331 Loans Delinquent 30 or more days $2,477 $2,278 $1,305 Loans Delinquent 90 or more days $1,204 $1,028 $613 Allowance for Credit Losses (period end) $6,135 $5,883 $5,120 Reserve Change Build/(Release) 2 $318 $322 ($153 ) Reserve Rate 6.84 % 6.53 % 6.94 % Total Discover Card Volume $54,129 $59,153 $49,379 Discover Card Sales Volume $50,588 $55,663 $46,329 Rewards Rate 1.41 % 1.42 % 1.36 % SEGMENT- INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES Digital Banking $1,221 $1,317 $1,719 Payment Services 47 37 (101 ) Total $1,268 $1,354 $1,618 NETWORK VOLUME PULSE Network $65,268 $66,807 $59,836 Network Partners 10,628 10,433 10,683 Diners Club International 3 9,211 9,155 7,176 Total Payment Services 85,107 86,395 77,695 Discover Network – Proprietary 51,826 58,138 48,129 Total $136,933 $144,533 $125,824 1 Total Loans includes Home Equity and other loans. 2 Excludes any build/release of the liability for expected credit losses on unfunded commitments as the offset is recorded in accrued expenses and other liabilities in the Company’s condensed consolidated statements of financial condition 3 Volume is derived from data provided by licencees for Diners Club branded cards issued outside of North America and is subject to subsequent revision or amendment Note: See Glossary for definitions of financial terms in the financial supplement which is available online at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov) and the Company’s website (http://investorrelations.discoverfinancial.com).

Contacts

Investors:

Eric Wasserstrom, 224-405-4555



investorrelations@discover.com

Media:

Matthew Towson, 224-405-5649



matthewtowson@discover.com