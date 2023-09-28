Home Business Wire Discover Financial Services Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release on October 18,...
Discover Financial Services Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release on October 18, 2023, and Conference Call on October 19, 2023

RIVERWOODS, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its third quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. The earnings release will be available through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com.


A conference call to discuss the firm’s results, outlook and related matters will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https://investorrelations.discover.com. An audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America’s cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation’s leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

