Discover Energy Systems Is Now Bloom Power

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Discover Energy Systems, a leader in energy storage for solar, mobile and motive applications, is thrilled to announce an exciting rebranding initiative that marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution. The comprehensive transformation includes a new logo, visual identity, mission statement, into Bloom Power, reflecting their organic evolution and growth, as well as their commitment to innovation.





Bloom’s history spans over 75 years of providing exceptional service and products in the energy storage industry. Partners and customers will continue to experience the same level of commitment and exceptional service that are the hallmarks of Discover Energy Systems.

“As we expand our offerings and reach new markets, a more inclusive brand that fully reflects our capabilities and direction is essential,” says Brendon Sauer, CEO of Bloom Power. “We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to building on our successes under the name ‘Bloom.’” The new brand is visible immediately on the company’s website and on sales and marketing materials.

The new logo and product branding will also be rolled out at the RE+ show on September 9-12 in Anaheim, CA. The Bloom team invites all attendees to stop by their booth # A61094 and looks forward to sponsoring the Installers’ Award Evening Reception.

About Bloom Power

Bloom builds on a strong foundation of more than 75 years in the battery business to electrify the world with dependable batteries and power electronics, making sustainable power a reality for current and future generations. Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, we have a worldwide distribution network and collaborate with some of the most experienced technicians in the industry to help our customers achieve clean energy independence.

