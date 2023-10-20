Home Business Wire DISCO to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results On...
Business Wire

DISCO to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results On November 9, 2023

di Business Wire

Conference Call Scheduled for November 9, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. CT

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 300-4030 from the United States or +1 (646) 970-1443 internationally, with conference ID 8394292. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com.

Following the completion of the call until 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 30, 2023, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the United States or +1 (647) 362-9199 internationally with conference ID 8394292. A webcast replay will also be available at ir.csdisco.com for 12 months.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions that simplify legal hold, legal request, Ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Our scalable, integrated solutions enable legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Aleksey Lakchakov

DISCO Investor Relations

IR@csdisco.com

Press Contact
Kevin Blomberg

DISCO Public Relations

media@csdisco.com

