DISCO Earns Top Spot in G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Legal Products

Recognized as best overall legal software product based on G2’s extensive user insights and reviews

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, announced today it has been named a G2 2025 award winner in the “Best Legal Software Products” category. G2 reaches 100 million buyers each year and the annual awards rank the world’s best companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

“We've built a reputation for delivering products for complex cases that legal teams love to use. This recognition from G2 underscores the reasons why,” said DISCO VP of Product Devin Kani. “And as generative Al continues to act as a disruptive force in the legal industry, we're excited to keep building advanced tools that allow legal professionals to get their work done more efficiently and spend more time on case strategy.”

Since its inception, DISCO has been building advanced software and AI-driven products that give attorneys the ability to streamline e-discovery processes by more quickly and accurately analyzing relevant data and case documents, allowing them to shift their focus towards higher-value legal work so they can ultimately drive better client outcomes. G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards rank software vendors and products using a proprietary algorithm based on its verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data, with users consistently giving DISCO high scores for its product intuitiveness, ability to seamlessly integrate into existing workflows, extensive professional services expertise, product support functions and customer training programs.

For more than a decade, DISCO has been investing in the research and development of AI and continuing to identify meaningful areas where AI can make a tangible difference for customers. Over the past 18 months, DISCO has unveiled six new generative AI products and capabilities within its Cecilia AI platform, giving attorneys a modern suite of tools that can handle the growing complexity and volume of legal data. These tools include Cecilia Q&A, an AI fact expert that is fully integrated within a user’s DISCO Ediscovery database, and Cecilia Auto Review, a solution that enables users to perform high-quality document review using generative AI.

“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever and we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback,” said G2 Co-Founder & CEO Godard Abel. “The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”

DISCO will be hosting demos and showcasing its latest products and AI advancements at Legalweek 2025 on March 24-27 in New York. For more information on DISCO’s Legalweek presence visit csdisco.com/legalweek-2025.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal product offerings that simplify legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. Our scalable, integrated product offerings enable legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

